International Business School of Washington ties up with Apple to offer exclusive Tech. Programs

IBSW's new exclusive collaboration with Apple introduces App. Development and Digital Transformation programs coupled with mentoring under Apple's own in-house experts. Technology students can take advantage of this as the faculty, program, and internship are provided under Apple's supervision.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:03 IST
International Business School of Washington ties up with Apple to offer exclusive Tech. Programs
Apple logo Image Credit: ANI

International Business School of Washington has announced its exclusive tie-up with Apple to offer exclusive Tech. Programs to its students. IBSW's new exclusive collaboration with Apple introduces App. Development and Digital Transformation programs coupled with mentoring under Apple's own in-house experts. These programs aim to build technical skills within the IOS ecosystem culminating in an exclusive internship opportunity with Apple for the best performers. If you are a tech expert or entrepreneur looking to take your career to the next level in a rapidly evolving landscape - this is the program for you. Technology students can take advantage of this as the faculty, program, and internship are provided under Apple's supervision. Commenting on the tie-up, IBSW founder Vinay Lamba said, "In this fast-changing world, expertise in the field of technology has become one of the few ways for professionals to guarantee they have a place amongst tomorrow's workforce and to avoid becoming obsolete. As such, this collaboration with Apple reflects IBSW's commitment to ensuring its graduates are ahead of the curve when transitioning from students to full-fledged professionals." For more information contact us at workshops@ibswashington.comhttp://http//www.ibswashington.com/

