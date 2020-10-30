MoUs to be inked with 25 startups for exchange of tech: IGCAR

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI): The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam near here on Friday said it was aiming to sign memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with 25 startups for exchange of technologies, a top official said on Friday. The tie-ups would be on healthcare, environment- monitoring and chemicals, among others, IGCAR director A K Bhaduri said.

"In principle, we are looking for entering into pacts with at least 25 startups per annum. That is the target given to us by NITI Aayog," he told reporters. An incubation centre of the Department of Atomic Energy was formally inaugurated today by secretary and Atomic Energy Commission chairman K N Vyas through video-conference.

Bhaduri said IGCAR signed MoUs with various companies in exchange of technologies or products developed at IGCAR through the incubation centre. An MoU with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, was signed for early detection of breast cancer among women using thermal imaging technology.

IGCAR has developed the breast thermography technique which is a low cost-non invasive method and the image is interpreted using artificial intelligence and deep learning software for diagnosis. Another MoU with city-based Ideal Sensors was inked for a 'Gamma Dose Logger' which is a radiation monitor to measure environmental radiation, the IGCAR director said.

Yet another MOU was entered into by IGCAR with Bengaluru-based Fist Source Impex on use of portable air volume samplers. "It finds applications in pollution control boards for collection of suspended particulate matter in monitoring environmental pollution and in industries discharging particulate effluents," he said.

One more pact was signed with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Perambalur, Tamil Nadu, for taking up joint research and development in irradiation-related studies in respect of seeds, crops and other allied and related areas. To a query on the status of the proposed fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam, the official said it was in the final stage of commissioning, but declined to elaborate further.

The day also saw the commemoration of Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the father of Indian Atomic Energy programme..