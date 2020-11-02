Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Zozo says new body-measuring suit overcomes flaws of original

Zozo's engineers had reworked their algorithms and increased the number of measuring markers to 20,000 from 400 previously for the "Zozosuit 2", Chief Operating Officer Masahiro Ito said in an interview. "We have spent the last two years getting rid of every issue that people had so the entire process is more robust," he told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 04:30 IST
Japan's Zozo says new body-measuring suit overcomes flaws of original

Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc says the successor to its "Zozosuit" body-measuring suit has solved the flaws that sank its earlier version.

The original polka-dot bodysuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to upload their measurements and order custom-made clothes, received massive interest from the fashion industry but failed to drive sales amid complaints of poor sizing. Zozo's engineers had reworked their algorithms and increased the number of measuring markers to 20,000 from 400 previously for the "Zozosuit 2", Chief Operating Officer Masahiro Ito said in an interview.

"We have spent the last two years getting rid of every issue that people had so the entire process is more robust," he told Reuters. "Last time we were going too fast. Right now, I don't think we need to be too careful either," said Ito.

Accurate and easy-to-use body measuring technology is being targeted by online fashion retailers trying to reduce returns. Zozo, which is controlled by SoftBank's domestic internet business, is also seeking partners in fitness, healthcare and other sectors.

The company hopes to offer the suit within a year. The new design can be produced at low-cost via an easily scalable printing process, Ito said. Best known for the Zozotown online mall, the firm also offers the "Zozomat" for measuring feet, which it says has cut shoes returns by around a third.

Founder Yusaku Maezawa exited the firm last year. He has attracted more than 10 million Twitter followers with cash giveaways and a plan to orbit the moon on a SpaceX rocket.

Also Read: JICA to share Japanese expertise in track maintenance, rail welding with IR

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key legal battles shape upcoming U.S. presidential election

A federal judge in Texas will hold a hearing on Monday on whether Houston officials illegally allowed drive-through voting and must toss more than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area. The lawsuit is one of hundreds fueled by the co...

Algeria votes on new constitution amid opposition boycott

Algerians voted on Sunday on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits, promises new freedoms and is aimed at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out their long-serving, autocratic president l...

WHO chief says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.I ha...

Japan's Zozo says new body-measuring suit overcomes flaws of original

Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc says the successor to its Zozosuit body-measuring suit has solved the flaws that sank its earlier version.The original polka-dot bodysuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to uploa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020