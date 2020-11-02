100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T, went on sale in China for the first time on November 1 and the company sold a staggering 100,000 units of the phone in just 1 minute.

Redmi took to Weibo, the Chinese Microblogging site, to share the development (via @stufflistings) and thanked everyone for their love and support.

The Redmi K30S was launched last week in China and is priced at CNY2,599 (approx. Rs 28,600) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY2,799 (approx. Rs 30, 800) for the 8GB+256GB storage variant. The phone has two color varaints- Interstellar black and Moonlight Silver.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition: Specs

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 650nits and supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10.

Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that integrates the X55 Modem-RF System for lightning-fast 5G connectivity and Adreno 650 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the cameras, the phone houses a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 24 / 30fps, 960fps slow-motion shooting, Night Mode 2.0, HDR and other features. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie-snapper that supports up to 1080P video shooting at 30fps.

The Redmi K30S runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support that fully charges the phone in 59 minutes. Network and connectivity options include- 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (L1+L5), and USB Type-C port.