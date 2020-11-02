Left Menu
Development News Edition

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:40 IST
100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale
Image Credit: Redmi

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T, went on sale in China for the first time on November 1 and the company sold a staggering 100,000 units of the phone in just 1 minute.

Redmi took to Weibo, the Chinese Microblogging site, to share the development (via @stufflistings) and thanked everyone for their love and support.

The Redmi K30S was launched last week in China and is priced at CNY2,599 (approx. Rs 28,600) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY2,799 (approx. Rs 30, 800) for the 8GB+256GB storage variant. The phone has two color varaints- Interstellar black and Moonlight Silver.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition: Specs

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 650nits and supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10.

Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that integrates the X55 Modem-RF System for lightning-fast 5G connectivity and Adreno 650 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the cameras, the phone houses a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 24 / 30fps, 960fps slow-motion shooting, Night Mode 2.0, HDR and other features. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie-snapper that supports up to 1080P video shooting at 30fps.

The Redmi K30S runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support that fully charges the phone in 59 minutes. Network and connectivity options include- 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (L1+L5), and USB Type-C port.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Law students PIL against physical exams by GGSIPU; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stands

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL by several law students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University GGSIPU seeking postponement or cancellation of the physical exams to be held from...

China blue-chips end higher on rising factory activity

China blue-chip shares finished higher on Monday after a private survey showed the fastest acceleration in Chinese factory activity in nearly a decade, the latest indication of the countrys robust economic recovery from lockdowns. The blue-...

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden seeks Russian passport for sake of future son

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son in an era of pandemics and closed borders, he said on Monday.Snowdens wife, Lindsay, is expecting a child...

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020