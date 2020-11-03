Left Menu
Development News Edition

The third CIIE to offer more with six business exhibition areas

Spanning 7,000 sq m, the section will reflect trends in the automotive industry. Click to view more: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201022/23369.html More than 300 companies, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, will have booths in this 70,000-square-meter exhibition area, which features high-end equipment, industrial products, material processing and molding equipment, industrial machinery, industrial automation and solutions, energy, energy conservation and environmental protection.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:08 IST
The third CIIE to offer more with six business exhibition areas

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are only two days till the opening of the third CIIE. There are six business exhibition areas of the upcoming expo: Food and Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Trade in Services. More than 1,000 enterprises from nearly 100 countries and regions will showcase their food products at the third CIIE, including nearly 30 Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies. Exhibits cover all aspects of the food industry including dairy, fruit and vegetables, beverages and liquor, meat, aquatic products, frozen food, leisure food, sweets and seasonings. Click to view more: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201019/23317.html The automobile exhibition of the third CIIE covers 30,000 square meters and will feature the latest developments in the auto industry, including vehicles, components and auto services. More than 90 percent of the planned automobile exhibition is occupied by Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industry players. The world's top seven vehicle producers will be in attendance. Around 30 new auto products will make their global debut at the expo. This exhibition will for the first time have a brand-new section dedicated to smart transportation. Spanning 7,000 sq m, the section will reflect trends in the automotive industry.

Click to view more: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201022/23369.html More than 300 companies, including over 60 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, will have booths in this 70,000-square-meter exhibition area, which features high-end equipment, industrial products, material processing and molding equipment, industrial machinery, industrial automation and solutions, energy, energy conservation and environmental protection. Click to view more: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201023/23395.html Covering an area of 90,000 sq m, the consumer goods exhibition features five sections: cosmetics and household chemicals, household goods and gifts, intelligent life and home appliances, maternal and child products, sporting and outdoor leisure, and fashion trends and arts. There are more than 800 exhibitors, including more than 30 Fortune Global 500 and industrial leading companies.

Click to view more: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201021/23354.html Measuring 60,000 sq m, the exhibition area for the healthcare and medical equipment has drawn nearly 340 exhibitors, among which 70 are Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies. Major products include drugs, medical equipment, rehabilitation for the aged, nutrition and health food, and medical services. Click to view more: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201015/23301.html With a planned exhibition area of 30,000 sqm, the Trade in Services exhibition has more than 250 exhibitors showcasing services for the finance, logistics, consulting, testing and tourism industries. More than 50 of them are Fortune Global 500 and industry leaders. This is the first time that the finance section will include non-banking finance such as securities, credit agencies and supply chain financing companies. The number of finance exhibitors will be double that of last year.

Click to view more: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/news/exhibition/News/20201020/23342.html Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rising COVID-19 cases push Spain's regions to call for tighter restrictions

The northern Spanish region of Castilla and Leon ordered a shutdown of bars and restaurants on Tuesday and demanded tougher measures from the national government to defeat one of Europes worst outbreaks of the coronavirus.Announcing the res...

Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues

EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to reach agreement on their three most persistent sticking points - the level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - the blocs executive and sources from both sides said on Tuesday. That...

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the countrys economy is moving in the right ...

FM to unveil another stimulus soon, says Economic Affairs Secretary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce the next set of stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Tuesday. The Finance Ministry is looking into suggestions and reque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020