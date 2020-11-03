Hungary closes bars, imposes night-time curfew to curb virus -PM Orban

Hungary closes bars, imposes night-time curfew to curb virus -PM OrbanReuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:51 IST
Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew as of midnight on Tuesday to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
Orban said the government has introduced a "special legal order" as of midnight. However, schools remain open as well as shops, and restaurants.
