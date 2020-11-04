Left Menu
Development News Edition

SmartTemp+ | India's first Smart Wireless Thermometer launched by CWD Innovations

A wearable powered by medical grade, high accuracy, fast stabilizing sensors Key Features: • Real-time and contact-less temperature measurement • Remote temperature monitoring via the SmartTemp+ mobile app • Cloud-based data analytics platform MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether a business owner trying to assure employees of their safety at office or a home maker taking care of the elderly and children on a daily basis - SmartTemp+ will help one go about their day worry-free.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:38 IST
SmartTemp+ | India's first Smart Wireless Thermometer launched by CWD Innovations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A wearable powered by medical grade, high accuracy, fast stabilizing sensors Key Features: • Real-time and contact-less temperature measurement • Remote temperature monitoring via the SmartTemp+ mobile app • Cloud-based data analytics platform MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether a business owner trying to assure employees of their safety at office or a home maker taking care of the elderly and children on a daily basis - SmartTemp+ will help one go about their day worry-free. With remote-monitoring and push-alerts in case of temperature spikes (or drops), one will always be aware of their community's health, without needing to test temperatures every hour. SmartTemp+ comprises of a wearable device, a mobile phone application, and a web-based data analytics dashboard. The 7mm slim device sticks to left axial area (below the armpit) and has a battery life of up to 90 days to allow for worry-free, 24/7 monitoring of your body temperature.

SmartTemp+ is made of medically safe materials, eliminating the struggle of cleaning that comes with regular thermometers. With a clinical grade accuracy of 0.1°C and a weight of only 7 grams, SmartTemp+ is built not only to be customer friendly but also to provide medically precise information. The SmartTemp+ mobile app and cloud-based dashboard enables enterprises and medical institutions to monitor their employees' health from a central system, giving them the ability to intervene early and curtail the spread of potential infections in their community.

Commenting on the launch Siddharth Xavier, Co-founder, CWD Innovations said , "We salute all of our frontline warriors working to control the COVID-19 pandemic: our doctors, nurses, and care-takers. Research indicates that a rise or fall in body temperature is not just indicative of the ailment but can also reflect the efficacy of treatment. SmartTemp+ is an early intervention and prevention solution, reducing the chances of a carrier spreading the virus to others." Orders for SmartTemp+ can be placed via Amazon here. About CWD Innovations: Established in 2016, CWD Innovation Private Limited (CWD), is an Information and Communication Technology company, that designs, develops and sells Integrated Solutions combining the power of software and electronics. CWD stands for Connected Wireless Devices. All products that are designed and developed in the company are focused on wireless technologies either on short or long range communications. CWD operates mainly through the segments of Consumer Electronics and Design and Development of Technology Solutions for various enterprises and businesses.

With exclusive technological partnerships with industry leaders like Nordic Semiconductors and a current portfolio of 10 modules based on BLE, LoRa, NB wireless communication protocols CWD Innovations is the fastest growing IoT company in India. For more information please visit www.cwdin.com. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il3462G3MRY PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Ele...

Bulgaria registers record-high daily COVID-19 cases

Bulgaria reported 4,041 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, official health data showed on Wednesday.The new cases were up from 2,427 reported on Tuesday in the country of 7 mill...

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, 'In God We Trust'

Mississippi will fly a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase In God We Trust, with voters approving the design on Tuesday. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired months ago as part of the national reckoning ov...

3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

Three people were killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said. The blast took place in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a dense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020