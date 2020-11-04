SmartTemp+ | India's first Smart Wireless Thermometer launched by CWD Innovations

A wearable powered by medical grade, high accuracy, fast stabilizing sensors Key Features: • Real-time and contact-less temperature measurement • Remote temperature monitoring via the SmartTemp+ mobile app • Cloud-based data analytics platform MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether a business owner trying to assure employees of their safety at office or a home maker taking care of the elderly and children on a daily basis - SmartTemp+ will help one go about their day worry-free. With remote-monitoring and push-alerts in case of temperature spikes (or drops), one will always be aware of their community's health, without needing to test temperatures every hour. SmartTemp+ comprises of a wearable device, a mobile phone application, and a web-based data analytics dashboard. The 7mm slim device sticks to left axial area (below the armpit) and has a battery life of up to 90 days to allow for worry-free, 24/7 monitoring of your body temperature.

SmartTemp+ is made of medically safe materials, eliminating the struggle of cleaning that comes with regular thermometers. With a clinical grade accuracy of 0.1°C and a weight of only 7 grams, SmartTemp+ is built not only to be customer friendly but also to provide medically precise information. The SmartTemp+ mobile app and cloud-based dashboard enables enterprises and medical institutions to monitor their employees' health from a central system, giving them the ability to intervene early and curtail the spread of potential infections in their community.

Commenting on the launch Siddharth Xavier, Co-founder, CWD Innovations said , "We salute all of our frontline warriors working to control the COVID-19 pandemic: our doctors, nurses, and care-takers. Research indicates that a rise or fall in body temperature is not just indicative of the ailment but can also reflect the efficacy of treatment. SmartTemp+ is an early intervention and prevention solution, reducing the chances of a carrier spreading the virus to others." Orders for SmartTemp+ can be placed via Amazon here. About CWD Innovations: Established in 2016, CWD Innovation Private Limited (CWD), is an Information and Communication Technology company, that designs, develops and sells Integrated Solutions combining the power of software and electronics. CWD stands for Connected Wireless Devices. All products that are designed and developed in the company are focused on wireless technologies either on short or long range communications. CWD operates mainly through the segments of Consumer Electronics and Design and Development of Technology Solutions for various enterprises and businesses.

With exclusive technological partnerships with industry leaders like Nordic Semiconductors and a current portfolio of 10 modules based on BLE, LoRa, NB wireless communication protocols CWD Innovations is the fastest growing IoT company in India. For more information please visit www.cwdin.com. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il3462G3MRY PWR PWR