A new Henry Stickmin themed-map is also under development. It will contain plenty of new tasks and will be freely available to all Among Us players. Innersloth is also planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:28 IST
Among Us update brings new features and various bug fixes
Image Credit: Twitter

Innersloth has released a small patch for its online multiplayer party game Among Us. The new update introduces new features such as symbols to fix wires task, cosmetics to the meeting screen and contains a first pass on colorblind support. It also fixes various bugs.

The update brings the following changes:

Added Anonymous Voting option

  • All votes appear as grey

Added Task Bar Modes

  • Always mode works like normal
  • Meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings
  • Invisible mode removes the taskbar entirely

MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs

Added symbols to fix wires task

Added cosmetics to meeting screen

Various bug fixes

Announcing the update, the game developer said, "Firstly, we want to be sure to talk about the cheating and hacking going on. It was pretty bad there for a bit, so Forte pushed out server changes really fast. They seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too. There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process."

Further, Innersloth gave a peek into what it is working on- including a new map, language translations and accounts. The game developer expects to get 'account's into the game by December. It will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking.

A new Henry Stickmin themed-map is also under development. It will contain plenty of new tasks and will be freely available to all Among Us players. Innersloth is also planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages.

Among Us was launched in 2018 and it leads the world's most downloaded mobile games of Q3 2020 list by Sensor Tower. The game involves 4-10 players or crewmates whose job is to identify an impostor who pretends to be a member of the crew while preparing the spaceship for departure. The impostor will sabotage the ship, sneak through vents, deceive, and frame others to remain anonymous and eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home.

