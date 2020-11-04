Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Jersey, Arizona approve recreational marijuana, Florida raises minimum wage

Among the highlights: Colorado voters defeated a measure that would have banned late-term abortions, Florida approved a hike in the minimum wage and California exempted rideshare and delivery drivers from a state law that would have made them employees of companies such as Lyft and Uber, rather than independent contractors. Here are some of the key results of this year's ballot measures based on projections from the NCSL, Edison Research and state data: MARIJUANA Voters in New Jersey and Arizona approved measures to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:45 IST
New Jersey, Arizona approve recreational marijuana, Florida raises minimum wage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona legalized marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday, and in Oregon approved the country's first therapeutic use for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug known as magic mushrooms. The measures on drug use were among more than a hundred ballot questions put to voters on a range of topics including elections, abortion rights and taxes.

In all, at least 124 statutory and constitutional questions appeared on ballots this year in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). Among the highlights: Colorado voters defeated a measure that would have banned late-term abortions, Florida approved a hike in the minimum wage and California exempted rideshare and delivery drivers from a state law that would have made them employees of companies such as Lyft and Uber, rather than independent contractors.

Here are some of the key results of this year's ballot measures based on projections from the NCSL, Edison Research and state data: MARIJUANA

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona approved measures to legalize marijuana for recreational use. South Dakota was poised to allow the drug for both medical and recreational use via a ballot measure that appeared headed to victory with 90 percent of precincts counted. A proposition legalizing medical marijuana also appeared headed for victory in Mississippi. Since 1996, 33 other states and the District of Columbia have allowed medical marijuana, 11 had previously approved its recreational use and 16, including some medical marijuana states, have decriminalized simple possession, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

PSILOCYBIN, AKA MAGIC MUSHROOMS Psilocybin, a hallucinogen also known in its raw form as magic mushrooms, was approved by Oregon voters for therapeutic use for adults. Backers of the Psilocybin Services Act cited research showing benefits of the drug as a treatment for anxiety disorders and other mental health conditions. The measure will set a schedule to further consider the matter and create a regulatory structure for it.

In a related measure, Washington, D.C., voters approved Initiative 81, which directs police to rank "entheogenic plants and fungi," including psilocybin and mescaline, among its lowest enforcement priorities. MINIMUM WAGE

Voters in Florida approved a measure to amend the state constitution to gradually increase its $8.56 per hour minimum wage to $15 by Sept. 30, 2026. CALIFORNIA GIG WORKERS

California voters approved a measure that would exempt ride-share and delivery drivers from a state law that makes them employees, not contractors, according to Edison Research. The measure, Proposition 22, is the first gig-economy question to go before statewide voters in a campaign. Backers, including Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, spent more than $190 million on their campaign, making the year's costliest ballot measure, according to Ballotpedia. ABORTION

Colorado voters rejected a measure to ban abortions, except those needed to save the life of the mother, after 22 weeks of pregnancy. ELECTIONS

California approved a measure to restore the right to vote to parolees convicted of felonies.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Four dead as godown collapses after explosion on Pirana-Piplaj road near Ahmedabad: officials.

Four dead as godown collapses after explosion on Pirana-Piplaj road near Ahmedabad officials....

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe...

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...

IMD predicts rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala from November 4-8

The India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.The weather agency further predicted that a few areas over South Interior Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020