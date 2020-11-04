Samsung releases new One UI 3.0 beta update for Galaxy Note 20 / Ultra

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the second One UI 3.0 Beta update for the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that brings the November 2020 security patch and fixes a slew of bugs from the previous update.

According to a report by SamMobile, the new One UI 3.0 beta software update for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra fixes the following bugs:

Calendar UI does not appear when the Calendar schedule alarm is ringing

Sound does not occur when connecting earphones after Dolby On while playing music

The message that Bixby continues to be forcibly terminated is displayed

After applying the theme download, message app abnormal forced termination

The brightness is maintained when switching to the home screen while the video enhancement function is set

Half of the screen is gray when moving to the home screen after using muti-window

Lock screen music widget operation error

No SVC occurs while unattended, or No SVC is displayed but data communication is normal

Mirroring connection failure with Chromecast

The new update comes with firmware version N98xxXXU1ZTJQ and weighs nearly 690MB. Currently, the update is being rolled out to Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users in India while users in other markets including the UK, Germany and the US are expected to receive the update soon.

Users can manually check for the update by heading over to the phone's Settings > Software update > Download and install