Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung releases new One UI 3.0 beta update for Galaxy Note 20 / Ultra

The new update comes with firmware version N98xxXXU1ZTJQ and weighs nearly 690MB. Currently, the update is being rolled out to Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users in India while users in other markets including the UK, Germany and the US are expected to receive the update soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:37 IST
Samsung releases new One UI 3.0 beta update for Galaxy Note 20 / Ultra
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the second One UI 3.0 Beta update for the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that brings the November 2020 security patch and fixes a slew of bugs from the previous update.

According to a report by SamMobile, the new One UI 3.0 beta software update for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra fixes the following bugs:

  • Calendar UI does not appear when the Calendar schedule alarm is ringing
  • Sound does not occur when connecting earphones after Dolby On while playing music
  • The message that Bixby continues to be forcibly terminated is displayed
  • After applying the theme download, message app abnormal forced termination
  • The brightness is maintained when switching to the home screen while the video enhancement function is set
  • Half of the screen is gray when moving to the home screen after using muti-window
  • Lock screen music widget operation error
  • No SVC occurs while unattended, or No SVC is displayed but data communication is normal
  • Mirroring connection failure with Chromecast

The new update comes with firmware version N98xxXXU1ZTJQ and weighs nearly 690MB. Currently, the update is being rolled out to Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users in India while users in other markets including the UK, Germany and the US are expected to receive the update soon.

Users can manually check for the update by heading over to the phone's Settings > Software update > Download and install

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC defers to Nov 6 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at NDMC hospital

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred to November 6 a hearing on a plea seeking directions to North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC to release the salaries, along with the allowances and benefits, to the nursing staff at Rajan Babu In...

Kenya's trio among World Athletics Award nominees

Among ten nominees for the World Athletes of the year- Female Award, Kenyas trio made it to the nominations for 2020, according to reports by Daily Nation. Hellen Obiri, Faith Kipyegon, and Peres Jepchirchir are among the ten nominees from ...

Knowing well we can do damage, no team wants to face MI: Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond on Wednesday said no team wants to face them, knowing the extent of damage they can do with their explosive batting and lethal bowling attack. Defending champions MI entered the play-offs of the 13th ...

Prasar Bharati enters into MoU with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics

In a landmark step, Indias public broadcaster Prasar Bharati entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020