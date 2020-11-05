Sainsbury's says N.Ireland stores face reduced ranges without Brexit clarity

British supermarket Sainsbury's said on Thursday that without clarity on Northern Ireland's trading status after the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on Dec. 31 its stores there could see reduced product ranges. "The impact on Northern Ireland if we don't see that (clarity) is we will see restrictions in the range of products we can send to Northern Ireland stores," Chief Executive Simon Roberts told reporters.

"There's a wide range of restricted products that until we get clarity would be at risk that we wouldn't be able to make available until something changes," he said. Roberts said meat, fish and dairy products would all be impacted.

Sainsbury's has 13 stores in the province.