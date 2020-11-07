Amit Shah congratulates ISRO for successful launch of observation satellite

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft on board a Polar rocket, saying India is proud of its scientists. This was ISRO's first mission this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful launch of #PSLVC49 carrying EOS-01 and 9 international satellites from US, Luxembourg and Lithuania. This remarkable feat reflects the commitment and consistency of Team ISRO. India is proud of our scientists!," Shah tweeted. India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft on board a Polar rocket from the spaceport on Saturday. The ISRO workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) injected EOS-01, intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support and other satellites one by one in orbit around 20 minutes after lift-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), about 110 km from Chennai, on Saturday afternoon.

This was ISRO's first mission this year after the COVID-19 lockdown disturbed 10 missions planned by the agency. The nine customer satellites are from the US, Lithuania and Luxembourg..