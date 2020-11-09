Left Menu
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite

Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free.

09-11-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free. According to The Verge, the offer is valid from November 10, starting at 7 PM ET through December 31 for players 18 years old or older in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney Plus is available.

Any real-money purchases made in 'Fortnite' beginning November 6, including the purchase of its-in game V-Bucks currency, will qualify users for the offer. The Verge reported that the purchases made with V-Bucks are not eligible. Once the two-month Disney Plus trial ends, users will be charged the monthly rate for a subscription unless they cancel. (ANI)

