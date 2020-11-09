Left Menu
Nokia signs services deal with A1 Austria

The deal which started earlier in 2020, will see Nokia provide operational support and care for AI Austria's all existing campus networks, ensuring adherence to even the most challenging service level agreements (SLAs) and quality of services (QoS) requirements, the Finnish telecom giant said in a statement.

Nokia signs services deal with A1 Austria
Nokia on Monday announced it has signed a three-year deal with A1 Austria that covers industrial-grade private wireless technology and services for all existing and new private LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments.

Commenting on this development, Friedrich Trawoger, Head of Operate and Managed Services at Nokia, said, "As operators like A1 Austria diversify their portfolios with new services and business innovation to digitalize industries, Nokia is in place to deliver proven expertise in the deployment and operation of business-critical private network solutions. We have had significant success on a number of executed projects with A1 in Austria and this deal will further position both companies as leaders in the private LTE and 5G domain."

With Nokia as the technology partner, A1 Austria and its customers benefit from Nokia's globally proven capabilities in digitalization, automation, AI and network slicing. The partnership has already successfully deployed several campus networks in Austria and has been piloting network slicing to the Austrian market.

Apart from the services contract, Nokia provides A1 Austria the infrastructure, software and services including micro core network, AirFrame servers, small or macrocells, as well as professional services for setting up the private LTE networks.

"This deal reinforces the long-standing collaboration between A1 and Nokia, including an agreement to expand next-generation 5G mobile communications in Austria. A1 is now a clear leader in the enterprise in Austria and, together with Nokia as its technology partner, we are looking forward to quickly rolling out new deployments," said Alexander Stock, CTO at A1 Austria.

