OnePlus Nord SE to arrive in Q1 2021 with 65W fast-charging

OnePlus will reportedly launch a new budget-friendly smartphone, dubbed Nord SE, under the Nord N-series in the first quarter of 2021, shortly after the debut of the OnePlus 9 series which is set to arrive in March, next year.

According to a report by Android Central, the OnePlus Nord SE is codenamed Ebba and it will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is said to support Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology that debuted with the OnePlus 8T and will fully charge the device under 40 minutes.

On the hardware front, the OnePlus Nord SE will be similar to the Snapdragon 765G-powered OnePlus Nord and will come with an AMOLED display, unlike the Nord N10 and Nord N100 that feature LCD panels.

Most importantly, the report claims that the upcoming OnePlus Nord SE will be launched in India as well as in Europe as compared to the previous Nord N-series smartphones, N10 and N100, which didn't make its way into the Indian market. The device won't debut in the U.S.

As of this reporting, there is no official word about the launch of the OnePlus Nord SE.

Talking about the OnePlus Nord, the device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Other features include a 4,100mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T, a 32MP+8MP selfie camera and a 48MP quad-camera system at the back