EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass on Console, Android and PC

EA Play, a subscription-based video game service from Electronic Arts, will be available on Xbox consoles including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting today i.e. November 10.

The service will bring more than 60 of EA's biggest and best games such as FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat as well as some of EA's most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

Select EA Play titles like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Madden NFL 20, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, The Sims 4 and Unravel 2 will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via cloud gaming beginning November 10.

Starting December 15, EA Play will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC members, allowing them to download and play games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 PCs at no additional cost. The service will be available via the EA Desktop app which currently in beta.

"We want players to access the games and in-game benefits they want, in the easiest way possible. This partnership with Xbox makes an impressive library of great Xbox and EA content more readily accessible. Our goal is to give players more choice to get more of what they love, and this is a way to do that," said Autumn Brown Sr. Director, Content Strategy and Partnerships, Electronic Arts.