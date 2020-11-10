Prodigy Technovations Announces an Innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces

Left Menu
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams. PGY-LA-EMBD is an industry first 1GS/s timing Analysis, 100MHz State Analysis capable 10 Channel Logic Analyzer with simultaneous I2C, SPI, UART protocol analysis capability. IOT, healthcare, consumer electronics, Industrial automation is driving the growth in embedded designs. Today's embedded designs are complex with more software content, edge computing and artificial intelligence capabilities to address the next generation needs. In order to address these challenging demands embedded teams need superior tools to deliver solutions on time.

The biggest challenge faced today by embedded design teams is in the integration of the hardware and software i.e system level insights for proper working of the product. There is a need to simultaneously monitor embedded interfaces I2C, SPI and UART to view the system level operation. Today designers are using multiple test equipment in sequential way to meet their design challenges needs. This has led to longer design validation, verification and testing cycles resulting in longer time for the products to reach the market. Key Features of PGY-LA-EMBD Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces • 1GS/s Timing Analysis-enables Glitch analysis of a 2ns glitch.

• 100MHz State Analysis • 10 Channel Logic Analyzer • Simultaneous I2C, SPI and UART protocol decode capability. • Powerful trigger capabilities enable capturing data at specific events • Smart Continuous streaming of data enables long duration capture and analysis.

For detail product information visit www.prodigytechno.com Pricing, availability: The PGY-LA-EMBD, Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces is now orderable from our distributors. For evaluation and pricing, write to contact@prodigytechno.com or contact your nearest Prodigy distributor. About Prodigy Technovations Prodigy Technovations is the leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies. We provide Protocol Decode, and PHY layer testing solutions on Test & Measurements equipment's. Prodigy Technovations is member of Open Alliance, MIPI, JEDEC, SD Association, and PCIe associations. It is actively involved in working with industry leaders and redefining the protocol analysis for mainstream and emerging interfaces.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCDq4r2bZ6c PWR PWR.

