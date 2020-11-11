Left Menu
Development News Edition

You can now create custom roles in new Google Groups

Custom roles allow admins to assign a specific set of viewing, posting, and moderation permissions for users within a given group. They can also modify the permissions for default and custom roles for every group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-11-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 12:03 IST
You can now create custom roles in new Google Groups
Image Credit: Google

The custom roles feature which was previously available in classic Groups will now be available in new Google Groups as well. The new feature will be available by default for all groups.

In Google Groups, the group owners can use roles to assign permissions to members. There are three default roles for every group- owner, manager, and member and with this launch, group owners can set up new custom roles for their groups.

Custom roles allow admins to assign a specific set of viewing, posting, and moderation permissions for users within a given group. They can also modify the permissions for default and custom roles for every group.

"With this launch, you can now create a custom role that allows admins to assign a specific set of viewing, posting, and moderation permissions for users within a given group. By adding this to new Groups, we hope to make it quicker and easier to manage group permissions at scale while ensuring all users have the right permissions for your groups," Google wrote in a blog post.

Custom Roles is rolling out to the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains starting Tuesday and will be to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Further, custom roles created in classic Groups will also continue to work.

How to create a custom role?

To create a custom role, follow these steps:

  • Sign in to Google Groups
  • Click the Group name
  • Head over to Group settings > Member moderation
  • Under Custom roles, click Create custom role
  • Enter a name and description for the new role
  • Click Create role

To edit a custom role:

  • Visit Custom roles and next to the role name, click Edit
  • Enter a new name or description
  • Click Save Changes

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey interested in producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -Russian health ministry

Turkey is interested in producing Russias first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, at domestic facilities, Russias health ministry said on Wednesday after a phone call between the countries health ministers. Russia is already testing two vacci...

Deputy UN chief conducts solidarity visit to West Africa and the Sahel

Amina Mohammed began her mission in Nigeria on Monday, where she met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital, Abuja. Ms. Mohammed later joined the Vice-President, Finance Minister and UN colleagues to launch the UN Plus Offer, whic...

Displaced persons want to return home: Deputy UN chief, visiting north-east Nigeria

In the town of Banki, near Nigerias border with Cameroon, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visited a camp hosting internally displaces persons IDPs as well as Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon. UN DSG AminaJMohammed visited...

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020