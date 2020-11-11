You can now create custom roles in new Google Groups

The custom roles feature which was previously available in classic Groups will now be available in new Google Groups as well. The new feature will be available by default for all groups.

In Google Groups, the group owners can use roles to assign permissions to members. There are three default roles for every group- owner, manager, and member and with this launch, group owners can set up new custom roles for their groups.

Custom roles allow admins to assign a specific set of viewing, posting, and moderation permissions for users within a given group. They can also modify the permissions for default and custom roles for every group.

"With this launch, you can now create a custom role that allows admins to assign a specific set of viewing, posting, and moderation permissions for users within a given group. By adding this to new Groups, we hope to make it quicker and easier to manage group permissions at scale while ensuring all users have the right permissions for your groups," Google wrote in a blog post.

Custom Roles is rolling out to the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains starting Tuesday and will be to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Further, custom roles created in classic Groups will also continue to work.

How to create a custom role?

To create a custom role, follow these steps:

Sign in to Google Groups

Click the Group name

Head over to Group settings > Member moderation

Under Custom roles, click Create custom role

Enter a name and description for the new role

Click Create role

To edit a custom role: