Samsung launches The Sero TV in India; available at Reliance Digital stores

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of The Sero, the world's first mobile-optimized TV that has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations, in India.

The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size and navy-blue bezel design, exclusively at Reliance Digital stores at a price of Rs 1,24,990. Customers can avail benefits including 5% cashback, EMIs starting at Rs 1,190 and gift vouchers from AJIO and Reliance Trends.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, a one-year comprehensive warranty and a one-year additional warranty on The Sero panel.

With The Sero, we want to tap in to the social media generation. With consumers now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, including scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or binge watching their favorite OTT shows, we wanted to redefine their content viewing experience by moving it to a bigger screen. The Sero has been designed to seamlessly adapt and enhance whatever content the user is watching, bringing in a more optimized experience to consumers. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The Sero: Specs and features

Featuring an All-in-one Stand, The Sero TV screen automatically rotates to mirror mobile content and can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app. For enhanced viewing experience, the TV comes with Samsung's QLED technology and delivers 100% color volume with over a billion colors.

The Sero leverage AI Upscaling feature that enhances low-resolution content into 4K quality. With Portrait Mode, users get various stylish vertical backgrounds to choose from and the Ambient Mode+ allows them to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings. Other smart features include Always On Display mode, Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA).

It is equipped with 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers that are embedded with base-enhancing woofers and with Bluetooth connectivity, users can enjoy the powerful sound from their smartphone. To enhance voice clarity, The Sero comes with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature that activates automatically when surrounding conditions become too loud and increases the volume of voices in content accordingly.

With just one tap, The Sero shows mobile content, including apps and social media, playing on the smartphone with an optimized viewing ratio.