Saudi Mecca authorities say Greek, Saudi nationals wounded in Jeddah attack

Local authorities of the Saudi governorate of Mecca said a Greek national and a Saudi security officer were wounded in the "cowardly" attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The security services were following the attack on diplomatic staff at a World War One remembrance ceremony, a statement carried by state news agency SPA said, adding that several consuls were present.

An investigation was under way, it added. (Reporting Lisa Barrington; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson)