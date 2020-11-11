Ride now, pay later: Paytm extends Postpaid service to Uber riders

Indian fintech giant Paytm has collaborated with cab aggregator Uber to extend its Postpaid services to its commuters. With the integration of the Postpaid service, Paytm users will be able to pay for their rides via the Postpaid account.

Commenting on this development, Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm Lending, said, "We are excited to extend our long-term association with Uber India and enable its commuters to benefit from the convenience of Paytm Postpaid services. This partnership is another step towards our mission of empowering common Indians to avail of easy credit, whenever required."

Uber already allows its riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, and Cards and Paytm says the new service integration will further promote digital transactions on Uber's platform and enhance the customer experience.

To avail the ride now and pay later service, registered users can simply pay through the Paytm app, with funds from their activated Postpaid account after completion of a trip. The user can repay later at his convenience, by paying his Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis.

"We applaud Paytm for extending this Postpaid service of riding now and paying later to our users. This further expands the range of safe, digital payment options available to our riders, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. With this latest integration, we hope to promote better, safer and more convenient digital transactions and reduce cash dependency on our platform," said Abhilekh Kumar, Head, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia.

From daily purchases of groceries and other home essentials from neighborhood Kirana stores to high-value shopping at popular retail destinations such as Reliance Fresh and Haldiram, Paytm Postpaid services can be availed for multiple use-cases. It also supports various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps.