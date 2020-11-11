Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ride now, pay later: Paytm extends Postpaid service to Uber riders

Uber already allows its riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, and Cards and Paytm says the new service integration will further promote digital transactions on Uber's platform and enhance the customer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:48 IST
Ride now, pay later: Paytm extends Postpaid service to Uber riders
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian fintech giant Paytm has collaborated with cab aggregator Uber to extend its Postpaid services to its commuters. With the integration of the Postpaid service, Paytm users will be able to pay for their rides via the Postpaid account.

Commenting on this development, Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm Lending, said, "We are excited to extend our long-term association with Uber India and enable its commuters to benefit from the convenience of Paytm Postpaid services. This partnership is another step towards our mission of empowering common Indians to avail of easy credit, whenever required."

Uber already allows its riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, and Cards and Paytm says the new service integration will further promote digital transactions on Uber's platform and enhance the customer experience.

To avail the ride now and pay later service, registered users can simply pay through the Paytm app, with funds from their activated Postpaid account after completion of a trip. The user can repay later at his convenience, by paying his Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis.

"We applaud Paytm for extending this Postpaid service of riding now and paying later to our users. This further expands the range of safe, digital payment options available to our riders, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. With this latest integration, we hope to promote better, safer and more convenient digital transactions and reduce cash dependency on our platform," said Abhilekh Kumar, Head, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia.

From daily purchases of groceries and other home essentials from neighborhood Kirana stores to high-value shopping at popular retail destinations such as Reliance Fresh and Haldiram, Paytm Postpaid services can be availed for multiple use-cases. It also supports various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Extreme low temperature required to store Pfizer's COVID vaccine big challenge for India'

The extreme low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius required for storing a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer poses a big challenge for its delivery in a developing nation like India, especially in its smaller towns and rura...

COVID-19 claims one more life in Noida, death toll now 71

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday which pushed its death toll to 71, while the districts infection tally surged to 19,614 with 80 new cases, official data showed. Active cases came ...

Firecrackers banned to save lives: Gehlot

Urging people not to burst firecrackers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said their sale and use has been prohibited to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic. Firecrackers have been banned not in view of religion or fe...

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT up six-fold to Rs 70 cr

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020