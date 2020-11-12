Android 11 work profile now allows viewing personal, work calendars together

Android 11 work profile has added support for viewing personal calendars alongside the work calendars in the work Calendar app. Work profile allows users to separate work apps and data from personal apps and data in an Android device.

Once enabled, the new feature will allow users to view their personal calendars alongside work calendars in the work Calendar app and quickly switch back to the personal Calendar app to make edits. Google noted that the work events will not be shown on the personal Calendar app.

"When it comes to your calendar events, however, it's useful to be able to manage both work and personal events in a single place. That's why we've added support for viewing your personal calendars in your work Calendar app. We've leveraged a new secure mechanism provided by Android 11 to continue to store personal and work calendar data separately with the same work profile privacy protection," Google said.

Further, personal calendars on the work Calendar app will not be visible to co-workers and administrators, unless the user shares personal calendars directly with the work account.

The feature is rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits.