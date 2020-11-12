Google Search Central replaces Webmasters Central

Google Webmasters Central has been renamed as Google Search Central to help Search Engine Optimizer (SEO), online marketer, blogger, web developer, or site owners improve the visibility of their website on Search.

Announcing the development, Google said the term 'webmaster' is becoming archaic and according to the data found in books, its use is in sharp decline. Also, very few web professionals identify themselves as webmasters anymore, as per a user experience study conducted by the search giant.

"To focus more on the topic that we talk about (Google Search), we're changing our name from "Google Webmasters Central" to "Google Search Central" , both on our websites and on social media. Our goal is still the same; we aim to help people improve the visibility of their website on Google Search. The change will happen on most platforms in the next couple of days," Google wrote in the official blog post.

Further, Google is consolidating its help documentation and blogs to one site. All archived and new blog posts will now appear on https://developers.google.com/search/blog and the current set of RSS and email subscribers will automatically be redirected to the new blog URL.

Google says the consolidation will provide various benefits including more discovery of related content, easy switch between languages and to maintain the content.

Lastly, Google has also refreshed the Googlebot mascot. Now, a new spider sidekick will join it in crawling the internet. The little spider bot (yet to be named) can jump great distances and sees best when surrounded by green light.

"When we first met this curious critter, we wondered, "Is it really a spider?" After some observation, we noticed this spider bot hybrid can jump great distances and sees best when surrounded by green light. We think Googlebot's new best friend is a spider from the genus Phidippus, though it seems to also have bot-like characteristics," Google said.