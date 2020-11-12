Educate Girls among the world's 100 most inspiring innovations in K12 education

- HundrED has announced its 4th annual Global Collection and Educate Girls is now part of the 100 most impactful, scalable innovations in K12 education MUMBAI, India, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Educate Girls, a non-profit organisation working on bringing gender equality through girls' education in the remotest villages in India, have announced their selection as one of the most inspiring innovations in HundrED 2021 Global Collection. Educate Girls was chosen due to its unique approach and its potential to create a sustainable impact in education. The announcement was made as part of the first completely virtual online HundrED Innovation Summit. Internationally renowned education non-profit HundrED's annual Global Collection highlights 100 of the most impactful innovations in K12 education from around the world. Saku Tuominen, Chairman & Creative Director of HundrED, said, "Spreading innovations across borders can be a game changer for education, worldwide. We will continue to encourage as many stakeholders as possible including schools, educators, administrators, students and organizations to get involved so that we can work towards a positive future." Educate Girls' innovation to empower over a million girls to go back to school was reviewed by 150 Academy Members consisting of academics, educators, innovators, funders and leaders from over 50 countries. "This innovation has demonstrated a very high degree of impact and scalability that matches really well with the audacious goals they have set," marked a HundrED Academy Member, while selecting the innovation. Another HundrED Academy Member added, "This organisation clearly aligns with the mission to ensure that all children get a quality education despite their circumstances. It is responding to a cultural need and trying to break down stigma around the value of girls being educated." With this announcement of the 2021 Global Collection, HundrED aims to inspire a movement by helping pedagogically sound, ambitious innovations spread and adapt to multiple contexts across the world.

"Girls' education is the best investment a country can make. I'm thankful to HundrED for recognising the urgency of this cause, especially in the midst of this global disruption of education. Using advanced analytics and community mobilization to identify, enroll and retain girls in schools from the most marginalized communities in rural India, we aim to empower over a million girls to access quality education over the next four years," says Safeena Husain, Founder of #EducateGirls. Through technological intervention, the Educate Girls has identified 5% of those villages which hold 40% of India's out-of-school girls. With a focused approach to identify these girls, enroll and retain them, while ensuring continued learning through its remedial curriculum, Educate Girls has improved learning outcomes for over 1.3 million children since its inception in 2007. The organisation is well-known for pioneering world's first Development Impact Bond in education and as the first Asian non-profit to become an Audacious Project.

About Educate Girls: Educate Girls is a nonprofit organization that focuses on mobilizing communities for girls' education in India's rural and educationally backward areas. Working in partnership with the Government, Educate Girls currently operates successfully in over 18,000 villages of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. By engaging with a huge base of community volunteers, Educate Girls helps to identify, enroll, and retain out-of-school girls and to improve foundational skills in literacy and numeracy for all children (both girls and boys). Learn more at www.EducateGirls.ngo | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Blog | YouTube HundrED A Finland-based nonprofit, HundrED discovers, researches, and shares inspiring innovations in K12 education. Their goal is to help improve education and foster a movement through encouraging impactful and scalable innovations to spread, mindful of context, across the world. HundrED Spotlights create unique opportunities for both educational professionals and independent organizers of the Spotlight to gain a thorough insight into the education innovations taking place in either a specific area of education, like literacy or sustainability or within a certain geographic location, for example, India or London. For each Spotlight, we select the brightest education innovations, which then undergo a thorough study by our Research Team and an expert Advisory Board. HundrED Spotlights are organized with partner organizations, who help from their area of expertise. www.hundred.org