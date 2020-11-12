How to Install SAP GUI and Test Connection on MAC?

SAP GUI is a client tool that is used to access a remote central server and runs on various operating systems like Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac, etc. It is used to manage and access SAP applications like SAP ECC and SAP Business Intelligence System.

If you have a device that runs on Windows, Macintosh, or Linux, then you can install it on your device. But there are a few differences in installing this app. You won't face any problems by installing it on Windows or Linux but the same process will be a bit challenging in the case of macOS devices.

This article will be helpful for those who want to install SAP GUI without any complications and save some time. These tips provide you all the necessary information on how to do it.

Preparation for Installation

The preparation stage plays a crucial role because you need to figure out whether your MacBook matches the system requirements and fits this app. The company says that the app can be installed on macOS Sierra 10.12 and later versions.

Of course, you can try to install it on the older one, but there is no guarantee that it will function and work correctly. Moreover, older versions of SAP GUI don't have any official support from the company.

You also have to check the disk space before. If you are out of disk storage on your MacBook, try to clean up and optimize it as SAP GUI is a resource-intensive software.

How to Install SAP GUI on Your MacBook?

If you want to install the app easily, you have to follow these steps:

1st Step: Installation of Oracle Java JDK.

This software is a must. In case, you don't have a pre-installed Java, then you can go to the official website of Oracle Java and download the latest version of the software. Following the instructions, install the app on your Mac. You will avoid any difficulties by getting the latest version of Java.

2nd Step: Go to the SAP GUI website and download it.

This is the easiest step, you need to go to the website and click on the Download button. That's it.

3rd Step: The installation process.

Go to the Download folder, you will find the downloaded file. Double click on it or use the specific command to run the installation itself:

java -jar PlatinGUI-<Platform>-<Version>S.jar

Click on Install

Following the instructions and set up the location of the program and install SAP GUI.

After the installation, you will see the window with a success message.

That's all!

How to Open the Connection?

Launch SAP GUI and connect it to the server. You need to run the SAP GUI first. To do this, go to the folder and launch it by double-clicking on the icon. Then select the SAP system and establish the connection. It requires some additional data which consists of different fields like:

<key>=<value>

After that, test the connection.

How to Start Using SAP GUI?

In the beginning, you have to create a file of configuration by adding certain parameters of connection data and save it as a .sapc file. As an alternative way, go to File – Save connection data as a document.

The fastest way to connect to the saved server is to launch the saved configuration file.

When you have this file before, follow the next steps:

Double-click on an SAP Logon menu.

There are several options there, including File, Edit, View, Scripts, Window, and Help.

Go to File, then Preferences – Configuration – Logon.

A lot of functions are available in this menu. The list concludes New Connection, Open Recent, Open Connection, Data Document, Close SAP Logon, Preferences, Trace, and Exit.

Insert the URL or enter the path to the configuration file.

The server administrator provides you with the correct URL, in case if you need it.

How to Uninstall SAP GUI?

If you decide to uninstall the software from your MacBook, then by using a command line, enter this:

java -jar PlatinGUI-<Platform>-<Version>S.jar uninstall

The installation of SAP GUI won't be challenging if you will follow the steps mentioned above. Of course, you need to spend some time doing this. It is possible that unexpected errors can occur. To avoid them, try to check the latest news on the SAP GUI website or the support page.

