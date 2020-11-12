Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand seizes nearly $1 billion worth of ketamine

Thailand has seized almost $1 billion worth of contraband ketamine, most of it probably destined for Europe, Japan or Korea, the Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau said on Thursday. They had expanded their investigation after 300 kg of ketamine that had come from Thailand was found in Taiwan. "This discovery is only the beginning, there will be further investigations to seize ill-gotten gains connected to drug smuggling," said Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:08 IST
Thailand seizes nearly $1 billion worth of ketamine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thailand has seized almost $1 billion worth of contraband ketamine, most of it probably destined for Europe, Japan or Korea, the Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau said on Thursday. Montri Yimyaem, head of the bureau, said the size of the haul pointed to a multinational network, and that Thailand would pursue it with other countries and international agencies.

"The drug is not popular in Thailand, and is mostly sold abroad, including Europe, Australia, Taiwan, Japan and Korea," he said. In medicine, ketamine is used as an anaesthetic or an anti-depressant, but as a recreational drug it is used to induce dreamy or trance-like sensations, and sometimes hallucinations.

Investigators found 457 25-kg bags of the drug, worth around 29 billion baht altogether, at a warehouse in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok. They had expanded their investigation after 300 kg of ketamine that had come from Thailand was found in Taiwan.

"This discovery is only the beginning, there will be further investigations to seize ill-gotten gains connected to drug smuggling," said Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 12

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Rugby-Teenage reject Willis finally gets his England chance

Ten years after having his 13-year-old heart broken by rejection from the London Irish academy, flanker Jack Willis is about to complete the most uplifting of turnarounds after being selected to make his England debut against Georgia on Sat...

All-female W Series to feature at 8 F1 races next season

The all-female W Series will be showcased at eight Formula One races next season in a push for greater diversity in motorsports, organisers said on Thursday. It has yet to be decided at which of the record 23 F1 races the W Series will also...

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Dianas fairytale turned sour enters British television series The Crown for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020