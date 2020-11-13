Left Menu
TCS, Auckland Business School launch APAC-focused Digital Sustainability Index

The new index will track the adoption and leverage of digital technologies by enterprises for their growth and transformation, and for discharging their social and environmental responsibilities, to create longer term value for all stakeholders, it added. The Asia Pacific (APAC)-focused index will evaluate current sustainability efforts undertaken by companies and governments, identify digital sustainability market leaders in the region, and uncover the factors critical to the development of sustainable digital solutions, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:40 IST
Representative image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has partnered with the Centre of Digital Enterprise (CODE) at the University of Auckland Business School to develop a world-first APAC Digital Sustainability Index. The main goal of the index is to raise awareness on the role that technology is playing in transforming companies, governments and communities, a statement said. The new index will track the adoption and leverage of digital technologies by enterprises for their growth and transformation, and for discharging their social and environmental responsibilities, to create longer term value for all stakeholders, it added.

The Asia Pacific (APAC)-focused index will evaluate current sustainability efforts undertaken by companies and governments, identify digital sustainability market leaders in the region, and uncover the factors critical to the development of sustainable digital solutions, the statement said. TCS said a research report will uncover deep insights into key digital sustainability efforts around the region and rank these via the index. The findings will be launched in mid-2021 and highlight best practices, key challenges and opportunities for businesses and executives across the region, and subsequently, CODE and TCS expect to publish the index on an annual basis, it added.

"The University of Auckland Business School and CODE are very excited to be working with TCS and to be launching this index, which will help us better understand how technology impacts business performance, and how our world continues to evolve with the advent of new technologies," University of Auckland Business School Professor of Technology and Globalisation, Graduate School of Management, Ilan Oshri said. Digital technologies are not only enabling innovative business models but are also leading to new pathways for enterprises and governments to support and empower local communities, TCS Asia Pacific President Girish Ramachandran said.

"By creating a clear evaluation framework for digital sustainability, we will be able to help businesses, communities and governments find new opportunities and celebrate the successes of their sustainability activities," he added..

