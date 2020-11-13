Left Menu
Android 11-based ColorOS 11 rolling out to Oppo Find X2 series, F17 Pro

The ColorOS 11 update is rolling out to Find X2 Series users in India, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Pakistan, Egypt and Vietnam. On the other hand, the F17 Pro update is available in India only.

Oppo F17 Pro.

Oppo is finally rolling out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update, the latest version of its custom Android skin, to the Find X2 series and F17 Pro. ColorOS 11 was announced in September and Oppo Find X2 Pro was the first device to receive it.

"Dear ColorOS Superfans, the long-awaited Official version of Find X2 Series ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 Official Version finally kicks off. So hurry up & don't miss it," the company said in its official forum.

Here are some of the key features of the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11:

Customizable Dark Mode: It provides 3 color schemes- Enhanced (pitch dark), Medium (blue dark), and Gentle (gray dark) with varied darkness intensity.

Always-on Display: In addition to a wide variety of styles and patterns already offered by the Always-on Display feature, users can craft a unique pattern for their own AOD.

Nearby Share: This feature allows users to connect with the nearby Android devices, no matter the brand, and share content including photos, videos and even APK files.

3-finger translate: Powered by Google lens, this feature allows users to take a screenshot with the 3-finger gesture and instantly translate the content to any language.

Oppo Sans: With the new open-source OPPO Sans, one can select different fonts for their UI and adjust font size according to their needs and preferences.

In addition, the ColorOS 11 update brings various other customizations, new security and privacy features to Oppo devices.

If you haven't received the update yet, head over to the device's Settings > Software Updates. Users are advised to backup important data on the phone before updating to avoid data loss.

Also, some third-party applications are not compatible with Android 11, therefore these applications might not be available or have technical issues after the update. Oppo advises users to update these applications to the latest version available in the market.

