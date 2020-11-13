Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM's adviser Cummings quits immediately - reports

"Dom Cummings has left No10 for good tonight, having decided not to stay until xmas," Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. Cummings left No. 10 Downing Street carrying a box, photos by a Reuters photographer showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:52 IST
UK PM's adviser Cummings quits immediately - reports

Dominic Cummings, the most powerful adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit immediately after deciding not to stay in post until Christmas, reports said on Friday. "Dom Cummings has left No10 for good tonight, having decided not to stay until xmas," Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. The BBC and Sky News also later reported the same.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Johnson's office. Cummings left No. 10 Downing Street carrying a box, photos by a Reuters photographer showed.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MP: ten killed, 20 injured as van overturns in Shivpuri

Ten people, including three women, were killed and 20 injured on Friday when their pick-up van overturned near Pohri in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said. The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the grou...

Fears grow of new Western Sahara war between Morocco and Polisario Front

The Western Saharas Polisario Front group said on Friday that Morocco had broken their ceasefire and ignited war, but Rabat denied there had been any armed clashes and said the three-decade truce remained in place.Fridays flare-up poses the...

BJP will form Bodo Territorial Council: Himanta

Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the Bodo Territorial Council after winning the upcoming election in Bodo Territorial Region in lower Assam. Addressing an election rally at Salaka...

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

The United States, China and other G20 countries on Friday agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.The agreement came as Zambia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020