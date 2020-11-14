Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal utility fined $900K for nuclear violations, coverup

Howard Hall, director of the University of Tennessee's Institute for Nuclear Security, said the notice of violation to TVA points to “a systemic problem in management.” “As someone who has worked in this field essentially my entire life, I would have been appalled to receive such a letter," Hall said. In a notice dated November 6, regulators noted a “substantial safety culture issue” at Watts Bar at the time of the incident.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 12:27 IST
Federal utility fined $900K for nuclear violations, coverup
Howard Hall, director of the University of Tennessee's Institute for Nuclear Security, said the notice of violation to TVA points to “a systemic problem in management.” Image Credit: Pixabay

Federal regulators have fined the nation's largest public utility more than $900,000 for violating procedures during the startup of a Tennessee nuclear reactor and subsequently misleading investigators. Two managers and a plant operator who worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Watts Barr Nuclear Plant in Spring City were also issued violations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Howard Hall, director of the University of Tennessee's Institute for Nuclear Security, said the notice of violation to TVA points to "a systemic problem in management." "As someone who has worked in this field essentially my entire life, I would have been appalled to receive such a letter," Hall said.

In a notice dated November 6, regulators noted a "substantial safety culture issue" at Watts Bar at the time of the incident. They also found that "TVA senior management and staff failed to communicate with candour, clarity, and integrity during several interactions with the NRC during the course of the inspection and investigation." According to NRC documents, on November 11, 2015, a shift manager at Watts Bar directed the control room to begin heating up a reactor even though the plant's usual pressuriser system, which keeps the reactor water from turning to steam, was out of service. When trying to heat up with an alternate system, the pressuriser rapidly began to fill with water. Staff then had to "take actions outside of proper operating procedures" to bring the water level down. The incident wasn't recorded in the plant's logbook and managers later misled NRC investigators about what had happened. The shift manager told investigators he wasn't truthful with them at first because he feared that whatever he said would be relayed back to management. The shift manager has since relinquished his senior reactor operator's license, according to the letter.

The NRC determined that several of the violations were willful, writing that managers allowed "production and cost to override safety." "The problem is not so much the way TVA handled the startup — it wasn't like we were 30 minutes away from losing Knoxville, or something like that — it's that TVA managers misled or lied to the NRC investigator," said Dave Lochbaum, a nuclear engineer who has worked with both TVA and the NRC as well as the Union of Concerned Scientists. The Tennessee Valley Authority serves 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states, and the Nov. 6 fine is one of several recent actions against the utility by regulators. Last year, the NRC fined TVA $145,000 for submitting incomplete and inaccurate information on a backup system at Watts Bar. Also last year, TVA was ordered to rehire and pay thousands of dollars in back pay and compensation to a whistleblower who raised concerns about nuclear safety. A utility executive who the NRC said played a significant role in that firing was banned from working in any activities that require licensing by the NRC for five years.

In its November 6 letter, the NRC wrote that TVA took actions to address the causes of the 2015 violations but did not "articulate or document broad, comprehensive and substantive corrective actions." However, TVA CEO Jeff Lyash said Friday that the problems identified by the NRC are "problems of the past." "Certainly, you've got to keep a focus on it, make sure you never see that creep back in. But I'm very confident that the organization, its culture today, don't exhibit those same behaviours," Lyash said. "I feel very good about the safety culture going forward. I'm just glad now to have those chapters closing. As the NRC issues their review, including their penalties, we take accountability and we move on.".

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a Lakshmi Pujan to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in t...

Film sets hierarchical, OTT platforms provide sense of equality: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan says unlike films, the digital streaming platforms provide artistes with an egalitarian environment where everyone is treated as an equal. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium ...

With historic win in Georgia, Biden's projected electoral college vote tally matches Trump's in 2016

President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Trump, who has not yet co...

Cricket-India get Saha boost, Ganguly says stumper to be fit for Australia tests

Indian cricket board BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for Indias four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020