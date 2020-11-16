Samsung's new Smart Monitor now available globally, supports VOD and AirPlay 2

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new lifestyle Smart Monitor that comes with an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment, all in a single display.

The Samsung Smart Monitor is available in two models- the 32-inch M7 model that supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution and the M5 lineup comprising the 32-inch and 27-inch models that support Full HD (FHD) resolution. Starting November 16, it will be available in United States, Canada and China with more markets to join the list starting the end of November.

Specifications and features

The M7 Smart Monitor boasts a 32-inch UHD display with 3,840 x 2,160-pixels resolution and 16: 9 aspect ratio. It supports HDR10 and 178-degree viewing angle, both horizontally and vertically.

Connectivity options include- 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x USB Type-C port (65W charging), WiFi 5, Bluetooth v4.2, and 3 x USB 2.0 port.

On the other hand, the M5 Smart Monitor lineup supports an FHD display with 1,920 x 1,080-pixels resolution and HDR10 support. Connectivity options include- 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, WiFi 5, Bluetooth v4.2 and 2 x USB 2.0 port.

Both models support Tap View (compatible with Galaxy devices running Android 8.1 or higher, and version 5.1 in the Samsung SmartThings app), App Casting or Apple AirPlay, Samsung DeX and run on Samsung's Tizen 5.5 OS.

The Samsung Smart Monitor features Adaptive Picture that optimizes picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions along with a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light.

Further, it incorporates powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung's built-in Smart TV platform. Other features include support for Bixby 2.0 voice assistant and video-on-demand (VOD) services such as Netflix and YouTube.