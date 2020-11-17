Left Menu
Development News Edition

China positions rocket ahead of ambitious lunar mission

The Long March-5 was transported by tractor from its hangar to the nearby launch site at the space base in Wenchang along the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. The Chang'e 5 mission it will carry is scheduled to launch early next week, placing a lander on the moon that will drill 2 meters (almost 7 feet) beneath the surface and scoop up rocks and other debris to be brought to earth.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:53 IST
China positions rocket ahead of ambitious lunar mission
Representative image

China on Tuesday moved a massive rocket into place in preparation for launching a mission to bring back materials from the moon for the first time in four decades. The Long March-5 was transported by tractor from its hangar to the nearby launch site at the space base in Wenchang along the coast of the southern island province of Hainan.

The Chang'e 5 mission it will carry is scheduled to launch early next week, placing a lander on the moon that will drill 2 meters (almost 7 feet) beneath the surface and scoop up rocks and other debris to be brought to earth. That would allow scientists to study newly obtained lunar materials for the fist time since the American and Russian missions of the 1960s and 1970s. The mission, named for the Chinese moon goddess, is among China's most ambitious as its space programme continues to build steam since it first put a man in space in 2003, becoming only the third nation to do so after the US and Russia.

China currently has a mission on the way to Mars, along with a rover on the moon's far side that is providing the first full measurements of radiation exposure from the lunar surface, information vital for any country that plans to send astronauts to the moon. China has increasingly engaged with foreign countries on missions, although US law still prevents collaboration with NASA, excluding China from partnering with the International Space Station. That has prompted China to work on its own space station and launch its own programmes that have put it in a steady competition with Japan and India among Asian nations seeking to notch new achievements in space.

The space programme has progressed cautiously, with relatively few setbacks in recent years. The Long March-5, nicknamed "Fat 5" because of its bulky shape, failed on a previous launch attempt, but China's enormous pool of technical and engineering talent appears to have allowed it to overcome most obstacles..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France awarded win over Fiji after game cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

France have been awarded a 28-0 victory over Fiji and a bonus point after Sundays Autumn Nations Cup game was called off following positive COVID-19 cases in the Fiji squad, tournament organisers Six Nations Rugby said on Tuesday.Fiji Rugby...

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop eco-friendly food packaging material with cucumber peels

Are you discarding cucumber peels after preparing your salad They may soon find their way back to your kitchen in the form of eco-friendly food packaging developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kharagpur. Accordi...

Delhi markets emerging as COVID hotspots may shut soon, have sent proposal to Centre: Kejriwal

As cases of coronavirus are rising in the national capital, the Delhi Government has sent a proposal to the Centre, that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols and emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, be closed for a few days, Chief Ministe...

Hong Kong stocks edge higher as energy shares gain on vaccine boost

Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, with gains by shares of energy firms on positive developments around a second possible coronavirus vaccine offseting losses by tech players due to fears of an escalation in Sino-U.S. tens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020