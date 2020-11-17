Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA asks tech firms for better visuals for tight VAR calls

FIFA has asked technology companies to develop ways to improve visuals to help its officials with close video assistant referee (VAR) decisions on offsides, the global soccer governing body said on Tuesday. FIFA also said it discussed the development of the VAR "light" concept, which aims to create more affordable technology which can be implemented at all levels of the game.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:31 IST
Soccer-FIFA asks tech firms for better visuals for tight VAR calls

FIFA has asked technology companies to develop ways to improve visuals to help its officials with close video assistant referee (VAR) decisions on offsides, the global soccer governing body said on Tuesday. The current system, which involves the use of dotted lines to determine whether a player is offside, has come under fire following a string of controversial calls in Europe's top leagues.

In a bid to improve the system, FIFA said companies would be provided with "anonymised datasets" of offside decisions based on which they should present possible solutions. FIFA also said that three technology providers have expressed an interest in developing semi-automated technology to improve the review process for offside incidents.

"The aim of this development phase is to further improve the algorithms of the systems based on a collection of datasets from hundreds of different offside incidents," the governing body said. FIFA also said it discussed the development of the VAR "light" concept, which aims to create more affordable technology which can be implemented at all levels of the game.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Ethiopia eyes Tigrayan capital as surrender ultimatum passes; UK's Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was 'a disaster' and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Pakistani Islamist group calls off protests over Mohammads cartoonsAn Islamist group on Tuesday called off violent protests over cartoons of Prophet Mohammad saying the Pakistani governmen...

Unlock: Telangana govt issues fresh guidelines for social gatherings

In partial modification of its previous Unlock guidelines, the Telangana government has allowed social, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political gatherings in closed spaces, up to 50 per cent of hall capacity with a ceiling of ...

Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the worlds Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them. Pomp...

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020