Nokia, partners claim world-record 5G speeds of 8Gbps

Finnish telecom giant Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. claim to have achieved the world's fastest 5G speeds on a commercial network in Finland, delivering 8 Gbps for the first time serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously.

Commenting on the milestone, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "We are proud to work with our partners on this important and significant achievement that will deliver incredible 5G experiences to people and businesses in Finland. This is another milestone in the development of 5G services and demonstrates the capacity of our commercially deployed 5G solutions.

The record speeds were accomplished by leveraging Nokia's 5G mmWave technology and Qualcomm Technologies' 5G smartphone form factor test devices, powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System featuring second-generation Qualcomm QTM525 mmWave antenna modules, over Elisa's commercial 5G network. Each device reached 4 Gbps peak speeds from the base station that utilized two Nokia AirScale radios.

The high speed was demonstrated at Elisa's flagship store in Helsinki and supports low-latency, high-bandwidth services such as high-speed video downloads as well as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. The service is expected to be implemented in 2021.

Uusi 5G:n nopeusennätys on saavutettu kaupallisessa 5G-verkossa! Yli 8 Gbps:n nopeus toteutettiin Elisan, Nokian ja Qualcommin yhteisponnistuksena Elisa Kulmassa, Helsingissä. Nämä vauhdit ovat tulevaisuudessa myös asiakkaiden käytössä #Elisa5G @nokia @Qualcomm pic.twitter.com/f3BHHre1rA — Elisa (@ElisaOyj) November 18, 2020

"We are incredibly proud of this collaboration on this landmark event, which represents a significant milestone for 5G mmWave. Qualcomm Technologies' research and development efforts to drive the next generation of wireless connectivity, along with our work with Elisa and Nokia, has made this milestone a commercial reality. The throughputs achieved today show the true potential for mmWave deployments and we are excited to continue collaborating with industry leaders to make 5G mmWave a commercial reality," said Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm Europe/MEA.