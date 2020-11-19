Realme 7 5G with Dimensity 800U SoC officially lands in Europe

HIGHLIGHT 120Hz display

Dimensity 800U SoC

5000mAh battery

30W Dart Charge

48MP quad-cam

The Realme 7 5G has officially landed in Europe alongside the Realme Watch S and the Realme Buds Air Pro. Apart from adding the 5G support, the smartphone comes with many other upgrades over the regular Realme 7.

The Realme 7 5G will be available in only one variant - 6GB+128GB - priced at EUR279 (approx. Rs 24,500) and Amazon users will be able to grab the smartphone for just EUR229 (approx. Rs 20,100) between November 27 (Black Friday) and Nov 30th.

Realme 7 5G: Specs and features

The Realme 7 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080-pixels resolution and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz ultra-high sampling rate.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core 5G chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast-charging and OTG reverse charging.

In the camera department, the Realme 7 5G has a quad-camera system comprising a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a B&W Portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports Super Nightscape, Chromo Boost, UIS Video Stabilization, UIS Max Video Stabilization and support for 4K/30fps video recording.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Portrait Mode, Nightscape and support for up to 1080P/30fps video shooting.

Lastly, connectivity options onboard the Realme 7 5G are- 5G+5G DSDS; 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS /AGPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on realmeUI based on Android 10.

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button.