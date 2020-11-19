Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme 7 5G with Dimensity 800U SoC officially lands in Europe

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:34 IST
Realme 7 5G with Dimensity 800U SoC officially lands in Europe

HIGHLIGHT

  • 120Hz display
  • Dimensity 800U SoC
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 30W Dart Charge
  • 48MP quad-cam

The Realme 7 5G has officially landed in Europe alongside the Realme Watch S and the Realme Buds Air Pro. Apart from adding the 5G support, the smartphone comes with many other upgrades over the regular Realme 7.

The Realme 7 5G will be available in only one variant - 6GB+128GB - priced at EUR279 (approx. Rs 24,500) and Amazon users will be able to grab the smartphone for just EUR229 (approx. Rs 20,100) between November 27 (Black Friday) and Nov 30th.

Realme 7 5G: Specs and features

The Realme 7 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080-pixels resolution and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz ultra-high sampling rate.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core 5G chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast-charging and OTG reverse charging.

In the camera department, the Realme 7 5G has a quad-camera system comprising a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a B&W Portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports Super Nightscape, Chromo Boost, UIS Video Stabilization, UIS Max Video Stabilization and support for 4K/30fps video recording.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Portrait Mode, Nightscape and support for up to 1080P/30fps video shooting.

Lastly, connectivity options onboard the Realme 7 5G are- 5G+5G DSDS; 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS /AGPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on realmeUI based on Android 10.

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen surveillance, testing

The Centre has rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur reporting high number of COVID-19 cases to support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical manage...

Kotak Securities to waive brokerage for intra-day trades on new offering

In aggressive play in an industry disrupted by discount brokerages, Kotak Securities KS on Thursday launched an offering where intra-day trading will become free. For all the other trades, a customer will have to pay a flat charge of Rs 20 ...

MP govt to give 200 days of MNREGA work in Naxal-hit Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government will provide 200 days of work under MNREGA, instead of the present 100 days, in the Left-Wing Extremism LWE-affected Balaghat district of the state to ensur...

WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce prevent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020