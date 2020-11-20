New portal to improve functioning of prison dept in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Inspector General ofPrisons M Kharkrang on Friday launched an e-platform, which isset to smoothen the functioning of the jail department

The web portal, e-prisons, is expected to reduce thedelay in information processing as it will automate dataprocesses and provide transparent services to allstakeholders, the IG said at the launch programme at Tura

All information about jail inmates shall be availableon the portal, which can be accessed by prisons, police andintelligence and central agencies.