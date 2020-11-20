Left Menu
Development News Edition

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman

A consortium of the UK government, through the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Bharti Global, has invested USD 1 billion of new equity to offer broadband connectivity services via a constellation of 650 LEO satellites. "The company will ensure that the UK is at the forefront of a new commercial space industrial age, evolving technology and innovation, and will work with the UK commercial and academic space communities, along with other international specialists, in its research and development activities," the company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:07 IST
OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman
File Photo Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government on Friday took over as the new owners of broadband satellite communications company OneWeb, which has emerged from bankruptcy and is all set to recommence satellite launches. OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband satellite communications firm, also announced new management with telecom czar Sunil Mittal at the helm as Executive Chairman.

The UK government and Bharti Global are the new owners of OneWeb. Bharti Global -- an overseas arm of Bharti -- operates out of London and has investments in telecom, technology, hospitality, transportation and energy. "This is a telecom network in space," Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises told PTI while terming the constellation of LEO satellites as a "game-changer".

Mittal said OneWeb is eyeing a full global coverage, including India market, by the middle of 2022. OneWeb also announced the second half of December 2020 for its 'Return-to-Flight', with a 36-satellite payload scheduled for launch by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Launches will continue throughout 2021 and 2022 and OneWeb is on track to begin commercial connectivity services to the UK and the Arctic region in late 2021 and will expand to delivering global services in 2022, the company said in a statement. Mittal said that by October next year, OneWeb will have 290-300 satellites available.

"By May or June of 2022, we will have a full global coverage, including India," Mittal said. While commercial services in India is expected by June 2022, testing will start later next year.

OneWeb has announced its emergence from US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and achievement of all relevant regulatory approvals. A consortium of the UK government, through the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Bharti Global, has invested USD 1 billion of new equity to offer broadband connectivity services via a constellation of 650 LEO satellites.

"The company will ensure that the UK is at the forefront of a new commercial space industrial age, evolving technology and innovation, and will work with the UK commercial and academic space communities, along with other international specialists, in its research and development activities," the company statement said. OneWeb's vision is to enable Internet access for governments, businesses and individuals. It is implementing a constellation of LEO satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to offer affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service.

Mittal, in a statement, said: "These are exciting times and the world now has a LEO alternative to work with. We look forward to partnering with those equally determined to enter this new Space Age". "There is unmet demand around the globe for broadband connectivity and we intend to continue OneWeb's social mission. We will use our joint venture facility to drive down the cost of service, opening new use cases for low latency broadband provision." Neil Masterson has been named CEO of OneWeb. Additional two non-executive board members representing the UK government, which is currently going through its public recruitment process, will be announced.

"Neil Masterson succeeds Adrian Steckel, who continues as an Adviser to the Board," the statement said. UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma said: "This strategic investment demonstrates Government's commitment to the UK's space sector in the long-term and our ambition to put Britain at the cutting edge of the latest advances in space technology".

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian govt: troops battling forces from Tigray region take two towns

Ethiopian troops battling rebel forces from the northern Tigray region have taken the towns of Axum and Adawa and are advancing on the town of Adigrat 116 kilometres 72 miles from the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle, the government said late on...

Ready to defeat terrorism coming from sea, says Indian Navy after PM praise for security forces

By Ajit K Dubey After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised security forces for thwarting possible terrorist attacks on 2611 anniversary, the Indian Navy on Friday said the force is fully prepared to defeat terrorism emanating from sea.India...

Pence goes to Georgia to help Republican turnout in Senate battleground

Vice President Mike Pence headed into the fray of two red-hot U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia on Friday, aiming to get Republican voters to turn out in force for a Jan. 5 runoff election battle that will decide Senate control. With Preside...

Nagrota encounter an attempt by Pak to disrupt J&K local body elections: VK Singh

By Sahil Pandey Union Minister and former Army chief General VK Singh on Friday said that terror encounter in the Nagrota was an attempt by Pakistan to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020