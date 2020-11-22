Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys' use of bio-toilets: Lessons in innovation, sustainability now part of B-school classrooms

The railways' use of bio-toilets in its coaches will now be part of management school classrooms as a case study on its development and installation has been approved by the national transporter to be used as study material, according to a document accessed by PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 14:45 IST
Rlys' use of bio-toilets: Lessons in innovation, sustainability now part of B-school classrooms
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The railways' use of bio-toilets in its coaches will now be part of management school classrooms as a case study on its development and installation has been approved by the national transporter to be used as study material, according to a document accessed by PTI. According to the document, the railways has given its nod to Indian School of Business (ISB) to use the study by them on the IR bio-toilets as curriculum for business schools. "Based on our review of the attached case and other associated material, we hereby confirm that the Indian School of Business has the authority to use the case study and to authorize other educational institutions or organizations to use the case study. We further approve the use of our images and logos as displayed within the case," the approval letter from the railways said. Senior officials involved in the process confirmed that the use of bio-toilets, the technology developed with DRDO and the association with private entities to install them in the coaches of IR was an achievement, accomplished over a decade was ready material for management schools to learn about coordination between different departments and also a lesson in sustainability. "There are two major takeaways from the bio-toilet project. One is that it's environment- friendly and their installation has resulted in cleaner stations and rails. The second is that due to the use of bio-toilets, the corrosion in rails has reduced and will eventually lead to extending the life of the rails. We have signed an MOU with ISB and based on that they can also take it to other management schools," said a senior official. He also said that the bio-toilet model was perfect for management schools as it highlighted the development of sustainable technology and how the national transporter has managed to go big with the concept

"We have taken this on the largest scale possible and perhaps nowhere in the world has this been used at such a large scale," the official said. The study, which will be part of business school curriculum, mentions how in 2011 the first prototype train with bio-toilets started from Gwalior and how the project was scaled up by 2014. In less than ten years (between 2011 and 2020), 245,775 bio-toilets were installed in 68,694 coaches. Tata Energy Research Institute (TERI) studied the impact of bio-toilets' fitment and found that with bio-toilets' adoption, the burden of cleaning the tracks and subsequent manual scavenging was eliminated. The study said that this, in turn, improved the respect for labor, and the alternate jobs that manual scavengers were provided improved their livelihood. This resulted in saving 5.4 million litres of water per day spent earlier on track washing at the train stations, the study said. TERI estimated that this energy-saving benefit was of the order of reduction of carbon dioxide equivalent of 155 tonnes per annum

"The bio-toilets initiative served as a source of open innovation. lt significantly expanded the markets to produce and sell bio-toilets to improve small and medium enterprises segment. The successful implementation of bio-toilets in the passenger trains demonstrated a critical message that while technical innovation is essential, its solution must be grounded in reality. That capability to carry out innovations in an evolutionary mode is -necessary to bring a change al the grass-root level. To make a fundamental social impact, considering the socio-economic factors becomes essential," the study says.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Singh, husband remanded to judicial custody till Dec 4

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their ...

Cyclonic storm likely to cross over TN, Puducherry on Nov 25

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked and is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 bringing heavy rains, the Met depar...

'My Octopus Teacher' bags top tve global sustainability film award

Documentary My Octopus Teacher, which reinforces the importance of staying in touch with nature, has won the founders prize at the ninth tve Global Sustainability Film Awards. The film, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, vividly rela...

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' locks India release date

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolans highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on December 4. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020