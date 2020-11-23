Left Menu
Development News Edition

OxygenOS 10.5.3 update rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:55 IST
OxygenOS 10.5.3 update rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.3 update, the third software update since its launch in late October. The device received its first update, OxygenOS 10.5.1, in early November, followed by the OxygenOS 10.5.2 update in mid-November.

The latest update brings a few optimizations, improvements and fixes as well. Here's the full official changelog:

System

  • Optimized system standby stability
  • Optimized the compatibility of third-party apps
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Network

  • Improved connection stability of the mobile network
  • Newly added support for more operator networks

Announcing the update on the community forums, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental, so, it will reach a small percentage of users now. The company will begin a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.

The OnePlus Nord N100 was launched alongside the Nord N10 5G back in October-end. Key highlights of the device include- 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.1 storage, 13MP triple rear camera setup, 8MP selfie snapper and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

In Europe, the OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at GBP179 (approx. Rs 17,800) for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in a single Midnight Frost color option.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. prepares for first COVID-19 shots as another vaccine candidate emerges

U.S. officials expect to begin inoculating Americans against the novel coronavirus by mid-December as another global drug company on Monday unveiled promising trial results on a vaccine candidate, providing hope as the pace of infections ac...

UK regulator reviews Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine

The UK government on Monday said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agencys MHRA is reviewing data from PfizerBioNTech to determine whether its COVID-19 vaccine meets robust standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness...

Drive-ins let Dutch kids have socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas

Coronavirus is changing the face of end-of-year childrens festivities in the Netherlands, with drive-ins being used to give kids a socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas Sinterklaas and his helpers. Its a nice alternative, so that we ...

Soccer-Time for Neymar and Mbappe to step up for injury-hit PSG

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will need to rediscover their Champions League scoring touch when an injury-hit Paris St Germain take on RB Leipzig in Group H on Tuesday.Both strikers have just resumed playing after injury layoffs but Neymar has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020