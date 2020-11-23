OxygenOS 10.5.3 update rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 has started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.3 update, the third software update since its launch in late October. The device received its first update, OxygenOS 10.5.1, in early November, followed by the OxygenOS 10.5.2 update in mid-November.

The latest update brings a few optimizations, improvements and fixes as well. Here's the full official changelog:

System

Optimized system standby stability

Optimized the compatibility of third-party apps

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Network

Improved connection stability of the mobile network

Newly added support for more operator networks

Announcing the update on the community forums, OnePlus said that the OTA is incremental, so, it will reach a small percentage of users now. The company will begin a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.

The OnePlus Nord N100 was launched alongside the Nord N10 5G back in October-end. Key highlights of the device include- 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.1 storage, 13MP triple rear camera setup, 8MP selfie snapper and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

In Europe, the OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at GBP179 (approx. Rs 17,800) for the only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in a single Midnight Frost color option.