New HQ for ELGi in North Carolina

ELGi Equipments Limited, one of the worlds leading air compressor manufacturers, has expanded its North American Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company said on Tuesday. The ceremony was held on November 20 and was attended by ELGi employees.

ELGi North America president David Puck said "2020 has been a year of change for so many companies. For ELGi, our forward momentum has never wavered and it meant spending time relocating to a facility that would allow us to further expand our air compressor business and create additional jobs in the community," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

ELGi Equipments Managing Director Dr Jairam Varadaraj said "ELGi has worked diligently to be at this juncture, requiring more facility and manufacturing space, even in the light of business effects the pandemic has brought to the country. We are excited to be here, on the cusp of ELGis 60th anniversary, moving into a large, expanded space where we can further facilitate the manufacture and delivery of air compressors," he said.

ELGi won the Deming Award for excellence in Total Quality Management in 2019, becoming the first global air-compressor manufacturer to have won the prestigious award in over sixty years, the release said.