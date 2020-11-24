Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHT FHD+ display

48MP triple rear camera

Snapdragon 662

6,000mAh battery

The Poco M3 has been launched as the company's latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.

The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at USD149 (approx. Rs 11,000) for the 4GB+64GB model and USD169 (approx. Rs 12,500) for the 4GB+128GB storage variant.

However, early buyers will be able to grab it at a discounted price tag of USD129 and USD149, respectively, during the Black Friday Sale via Amazon, AliExpress, Mi.com, and other online channels.

Poco M3 will be offered in Power Black, Cool Blue and Yellow color options.

Specifications

Display

The entry-level phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with an anti-fingerprint textured back and is both widevine L1 and TUV Rheinland low blue light certified.

Performance

The Poco M3 adopts the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor that features Adreno 610 GPU and 3rd generation AI Engine. The processor is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging and runs on MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Camera

For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel snapper and there is a triple camera module on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports Night Mode, Movie frame, Time-lapse, and Color-focus, among other features.

Others

The Poco M3 features dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.