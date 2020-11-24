Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:15 IST
Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHT

  • FHD+ display
  • 48MP triple rear camera
  • Snapdragon 662
  • 6,000mAh battery

The Poco M3 has been launched as the company's latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.

The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at USD149 (approx. Rs 11,000) for the 4GB+64GB model and USD169 (approx. Rs 12,500) for the 4GB+128GB storage variant.

However, early buyers will be able to grab it at a discounted price tag of USD129 and USD149, respectively, during the Black Friday Sale via Amazon, AliExpress, Mi.com, and other online channels.

Poco M3 will be offered in Power Black, Cool Blue and Yellow color options.

Specifications

Display

The entry-level phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with an anti-fingerprint textured back and is both widevine L1 and TUV Rheinland low blue light certified.

Performance

The Poco M3 adopts the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor that features Adreno 610 GPU and 3rd generation AI Engine. The processor is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W USB Type-C fast charging and runs on MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Camera

For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel snapper and there is a triple camera module on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera supports Night Mode, Movie frame, Time-lapse, and Color-focus, among other features.

Others

The Poco M3 features dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: EU drug regulator could rule on COVID-19 vaccines by year end; Decades of work, and half a dose of fortune, drove Oxford vaccine success and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU drug regulator could rule on COVID-19 vaccines by year end - reportThe European Medicines Agency EMA could produce a scientific opinion on COVID-19 vaccines seeking regulatory approval...

Teachings of Guru Nanak are timeless and are more relevant in today's scenario says spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Chandigarh Punjab India, November 24 ANIPRNewswire To commemorate the on-going 551st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, Chandigarh University Gharuan in association with Government of Punjab today inaugurated Guru Nanak Chair...

Bombay HC directs actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister to appear before police on January 8

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the police on January 8 in connection with FIR lodged alleging she tried to create a divide between communities with her social m...

Czech PM Babis wants free COVID-19 tests for all before Christmas

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he aimed to offer free antigen testing for COVID-19 by Christmas for any citizens who want it. The Czech Republic has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe in the second wave of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020