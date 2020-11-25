Left Menu
Samsung's 240Hz curved Odyssey gaming monitors launched in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:22 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung India on Wednesday announced the launch of a new range of curved gaming monitors- Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7- that offers 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz

Starting today, both Odyssey gaming monitors are available for pre-booking till December 31, 2020, with special gift offers. The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch and Odyssey G7 32-inch and 27-inch models are priced between Rs 49,000 to Rs 1,99,000.

Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry-first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others. Samsung Odyssey curved monitors are the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, and this launch will further solidify our presence in the gaming monitor market

Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Features

Odyssey G9

Sporting a glossy white exterior and a futuristic infinity core lighting glowing rear core, the 49-inch Odyssey G9 is the world's first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitor that offers 5120 x 1440-pixels resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio, and an immersive 1000R curvature. The monitor supports a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2.

Other features include VESA HDR 1000, G-Sync Compatibility, Eye Saver Mode, Free Sync premium Pro, Eco Saving Plus, and more.

Image Credit: Samsung

Odyssey G7

In terms of design, G7 features a sleek, matte black exterior and color-changing rear core. It has also added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor`s front bezel.

The Odyssey G7 features a QLED screen with 2560 x 1440-pixels resolution,16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. It has the same quick response time and refresh rate as the Odyssey G9.

Both the monitors support Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and are certified by TUV Rheinland for eye comfort.

