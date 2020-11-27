Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honor Band 6 gets BIS certification; India launch imminent

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:58 IST
Honor Band 6 gets BIS certification; India launch imminent

The Honor Band 6 has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification website, hinting at its imminent launch in India. As per a screenshot shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the band is listed with model number ARG-B19 on the BIS certification website.

The Honor Band 6 was launched earlier this month in China and it looks more like a smartwatch instead of a fitness band. The standard edition of the fitness tracker is priced at CNY249 (approx. Rs 2,800) while its NFC variant is priced at CNY289 (approx. Rs 3,250). It has three color options- Meteorite Black, Coral Pink and Grey.

Honor Band 6: Specs and features

The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 198 x 368-pixels and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. The band comes with a side function button and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The fitness tracker comes with the Huawei TruSeen 4.0 technology for continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen saturation levels, Huawei TruSleep technology to analyze sleep quality and provide over 200 personalized assessment suggestions to improve it and Female Cycle Tracker.

The Honor Band 6 supports 10 professional sports modes including Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Swimming, Free Training, Indoor Walking, Rowing Machine and Elliptical Trainer.

The fitness tracker is equipped with a 180mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days with typical usage and up to 10 days in heavy-usage scenarios. It supports fast magnetic charging that takes about 65 minutes to fully charge. It supports other smart functions such as message reminders, Phone Finder, Remote camera and music control, weather updates, idle alerts, to name a few.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Delhi ground becomes epicentre of farmers' protest

Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided wh...

TMC not to initiate any further talks with Adhikari, Mamata to start district tours from Dec 7

The ruling TMC jolted by the resignation of its Nandigram face and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari from the state cabinet on Friday, has decided not to initiate further talks with him, party sources said. The party has decided that Chie...

Brazilian politics hit by wave of violence ahead of Sunday vote

Brazilians return to the polls in 57 cities on Sunday for the runoffs of municipal elections that have seen surging violence involving assassinations and physical attacks on candidates.In two months of campaigning leading up to the first ro...

Ranaut's `PoK' comment was unfortunate: Hasan Mushrif

Actor Kangana Ranauts tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK was unfortunate, Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. The Bombay High Court earlier in the day declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020