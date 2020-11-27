Honor Band 6 gets BIS certification; India launch imminent

The Honor Band 6 has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification website, hinting at its imminent launch in India. As per a screenshot shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the band is listed with model number ARG-B19 on the BIS certification website.

The Honor Band 6 was launched earlier this month in China and it looks more like a smartwatch instead of a fitness band. The standard edition of the fitness tracker is priced at CNY249 (approx. Rs 2,800) while its NFC variant is priced at CNY289 (approx. Rs 3,250). It has three color options- Meteorite Black, Coral Pink and Grey.

Honor Band 6: Specs and features

The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 198 x 368-pixels and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. The band comes with a side function button and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The fitness tracker comes with the Huawei TruSeen 4.0 technology for continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen saturation levels, Huawei TruSleep technology to analyze sleep quality and provide over 200 personalized assessment suggestions to improve it and Female Cycle Tracker.

The Honor Band 6 supports 10 professional sports modes including Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Swimming, Free Training, Indoor Walking, Rowing Machine and Elliptical Trainer.

The fitness tracker is equipped with a 180mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days with typical usage and up to 10 days in heavy-usage scenarios. It supports fast magnetic charging that takes about 65 minutes to fully charge. It supports other smart functions such as message reminders, Phone Finder, Remote camera and music control, weather updates, idle alerts, to name a few.