Redmi Note 9 4G vs Redmi Note 9 5G: Price and Specs comparison

Xiaomi, this week, introduced three new smartphones to the Redmi Note 9 series which already includes the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9.

The newly-launched models include Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G. Here, we compare Redmi Note 9 4G price and specifications with those of the Redmi Note 9 5G to highlight their key differences.

Display

The Redmi Note 9 4G features a 6.53-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with 2,340x1,080 pixels resolution. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Note 9 5G features a 6.53 FHD+ punch-hole display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Both the devices have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 4G has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662SoC (11nm) processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage and is backed by a 6000mAh battery with USB Type-C 18W fast-charging as well as reverse charging.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor (7nm) paired with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. It also has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 18W fast-charging.

Both the phones run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Camera

Both the Redmi Note 9 4G and Redmi Note 9 5G house a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. The difference here is that the Redmi Note 9 4G's ultrawide lens supports a 120-degree field-of-view (FOV) while the 5G model offers a 118-degree FOV.

Another difference is that the tertiary camera on the 5G version is a 2-megapixel macro lens while the 5G model has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 9 4G supports up to 1080P video shooting at 30fps whereas the Redmi Note 9 5G supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Speaking of the front camera, the 4G version has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper while the 5G version has a 13-megapixel shooter.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the Redmi Note 9 4G include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, GPS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 5G supports dual-mode 5G SA/NSA(Sub-6G); WiFi5; Bluetooth 5.1; GPS/QZSS; and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price

The Redmi Note 9 4G 4GB +128GB model is priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs 11,200), CNY 1099 (approx. Rs 12,400) for the 6GB + 128GB memory vaiant, CNY 1299 (approx. Rs. 14,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 1499 (approx Rs. 16,900) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It has three colour options- Smoke Wave Blue, Misty Green and Feather Black.

The Redmi Note 9 5G is priced starting at CNY 1299 (approx Rs. 14,600) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 1499 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 8GB + 128GB memory variant and CNY 1699 (approx. Rs. 19,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It also has three shades- Cloud Ink Grey, Flowing Shadow Purple, and Outside the Castle Peak.