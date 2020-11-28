Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi Note 9 4G vs Redmi Note 9 5G: Price and Specs comparison

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:08 IST
Redmi Note 9 4G vs Redmi Note 9 5G: Price and Specs comparison
Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G.

Xiaomi, this week, introduced three new smartphones to the Redmi Note 9 series which already includes the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9.

The newly-launched models include Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G. Here, we compare Redmi Note 9 4G price and specifications with those of the Redmi Note 9 5G to highlight their key differences.

Display

The Redmi Note 9 4G features a 6.53-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with 2,340x1,080 pixels resolution. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Note 9 5G features a 6.53 FHD+ punch-hole display with 2,340 x 1,080-pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Both the devices have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 4G has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662SoC (11nm) processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage and is backed by a 6000mAh battery with USB Type-C 18W fast-charging as well as reverse charging.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor (7nm) paired with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. It also has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 18W fast-charging.

Both the phones run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Camera

Both the Redmi Note 9 4G and Redmi Note 9 5G house a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. The difference here is that the Redmi Note 9 4G's ultrawide lens supports a 120-degree field-of-view (FOV) while the 5G model offers a 118-degree FOV.

Another difference is that the tertiary camera on the 5G version is a 2-megapixel macro lens while the 5G model has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 9 4G supports up to 1080P video shooting at 30fps whereas the Redmi Note 9 5G supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps.

Speaking of the front camera, the 4G version has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper while the 5G version has a 13-megapixel shooter.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the Redmi Note 9 4G include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, GPS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 5G supports dual-mode 5G SA/NSA(Sub-6G); WiFi5; Bluetooth 5.1; GPS/QZSS; and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price

The Redmi Note 9 4G 4GB +128GB model is priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs 11,200), CNY 1099 (approx. Rs 12,400) for the 6GB + 128GB memory vaiant, CNY 1299 (approx. Rs. 14,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 1499 (approx Rs. 16,900) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It has three colour options- Smoke Wave Blue, Misty Green and Feather Black.

The Redmi Note 9 5G is priced starting at CNY 1299 (approx Rs. 14,600) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 1499 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 8GB + 128GB memory variant and CNY 1699 (approx. Rs. 19,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It also has three shades- Cloud Ink Grey, Flowing Shadow Purple, and Outside the Castle Peak.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Charge sheet in Anvay Naik case to be filed soon: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a charge sheet will soon be filed in the architect-interior designer Anvay Naik suicide case, in which journalist Arnab Goswami is an accused. Besides Goswami, two others are also acc...

Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats, Israel's N12 reports

Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday. A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Mi...

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

Irans supreme leader on Saturday called for the definitive punishment of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehrans disbanded military nuclear program, a slaying the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Israel, long suspect...

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the governments NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.NHS Test an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020