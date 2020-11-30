Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Exciting deals on smartwatches and smartbands

Flipkart's Flipstart Days Sale is set to kick off on December 1 and will run till December 3. During the three-day monthly sale event, the e-commerce giant will be offering special discounts and offers across various categories.

Customers can avail up to 80% off on electronic accessories, TVs, ACs and refrigerators at up to 50% off, 40-80% off on clothes, footwear and accessories, beauty, sports and baby care from 99 Rupees, furniture at a minimum 30% discount and home decor from 30-75% off among other exciting deals.

If you are looking for a budget smartwatch or a fitness tracker, Flipstart Days Sale is the right to grab one as Flipkart is offering discounts along with 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and No cost EMI options.

Mi Band 4

The Mi Band 4 boasts a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 400 nits. It comes with 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Speaking of the health monitoring features, the Mi Band 4 supports sleep monitoring, all-day heart rate monitoring and 6 workout modes including Treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, cycling, walking, pool swimming; Count steps, distance, and calories burned.

The Mi Band 4 has a battery life of up to 20 days and supports magnetic charging. Other smart functions include- music and volume controls, phone alarm and notifications, incoming calls, message notifications, weather forecast, Find my phone, Night mode and Do not disturb mode, among others.

It Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED display and comes with 2.5D Curved Glass and 5ATM water-resistant rating. It lasts up to 14 days on a single full charge.

As for health and wellness monitoring features, the fitness band offers 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep monitoring and 10 fitness modes such as running, cycling, free training and walking.

Other features include Bluetooth v4.2, smart music and volume controls, remote photo-taking, and notification reminders.

The Honor Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,099.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch color LCD touchscreen with 240 x 240 pixels and IP68 water and dust-resistant rating. It lasts up to 10 days on a single charge and supports magnetic charging.

The smartwatch supports sedentary tracking, heart rate monitoring, female cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and more health tracking features along with 9 sports modes including yoga and hiking. Smart functions include notifications for calls, text and social media apps, watch face configuration, remote music control, find my phone.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is priced at Rs 3,499.

Huami Amazfit Neo

The retro-styled Huami Amazfit Neo smartwatch has a 1.2-inch Always-on Display with a Lift-to-wake feature and is resistant to water up to a depth of 50 meters. The watch lasts up to 28 days in normal mode and up to 37 days with power-saving mode, on a single charge.

As for health monitoring features, the Amazfit Neo enables sleep monitoring and 24-hour heart rate tracking and sends alerts when it detects abnormal heart rate. It comes with PAI Health Assessment System, supports real-time workout tracking and different sports modes like walking, running and cycling.

It supports smart functions like app notifications, phone calls and text message alerts, alarm clock and sedentary reminders, among others.

The Huami Amazfit Neo is currently selling for Rs 2,499.

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite

The Huami Amazfit Verge Lite features a 1.3 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It offers a 20-day battery life and in-built GPS + GLONASS for accurate tracking.

The smartwatch enables tracking of heart-rate, sleep and supports 7 sports modes including treadmill, walking cycling and exercise, to name a few. Other fitness features include sedentary reminders and daily activity tracker.

The watch shows smart notifications for calls, text messages, emails or social media apps, set alarms, weather updates, to name a few.

The Huami Amazfit Verge Lite is priced at Rs 4,999.