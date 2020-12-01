Int'l Consumer Goods Show likely to be held in Apr 2020 as a physical event

Left Menu
Addressing a virtual press conference, Nicolette Nauman, Vice President, Ambiente, however, said a final call would be taken on whether the show can be held in April depending on the pandemic situation, adding, that with a vaccine on the horizon, there is an optimism.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

More than 2,000 registrations from 63 countries have already come in for International Consumer Goods Show which is expected to be held from April 17-20 next year as a physical event in Frankfurt, its organizers said on Tuesday. The trade fair will unite the product groups of Ambiente, Christmasworld, and Paperworld under one roof. Addressing a virtual press conference, Nicolette Nauman, Vice President, Ambiente, however, said a final call would be taken on whether the show can be held in April depending on the pandemic situation, adding, that with a vaccine on the horizon, there is optimism. "We believe that by April the situation will be much easier. However, we know that this is a situation where we have to react very quickly," Nauman said. She said with a vaccine on the horizon, as vaccination will start in Germany in December, the organizers believe that the situation will improve by April. "We will ask ourselves whether it is possible to have a show in April and we will do this in time," she added. However, Nauman admitted that it will be a challenge as there was uncertainty over how many of the clients will be allowed to travel to Frankfurt in April. She informed that the exhibition show halls will be designed with modern technical standards wherein fresh air can be brought in five times every hour. Besides, health and safety-wise there will be rapid COVID test centers at the hall. According to the organizers, Germany will begin the vaccination process from mid-December and the Messe Frankfurt grounds will also be a Vaccine Centre.

