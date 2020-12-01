China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moonPTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:14 IST
A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announced
The Chang'e 5 probe "successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area," the official China News Service said, citing space officials. The one-sentence report gave no more details
The probe adds to a string of increasingly ambitious missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon.
