In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:11 IST
WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced additional doodle wallpapers, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. Facebook said in an email sent to The Verge, "Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favourite people, and you never need to worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again."

Separate wallpapers can also be chosen for light and dark mode settings. "Watch your chat wallpaper automatically transition as your phone device setting switches from light to dark mode," said Facebook. WhatsApp is also making the default doodle wallpaper available in more colours. All wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as you desire.

As per The Verge, Facebook is also improving sticker search allowing users to search and find their stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. However, the improvements will not work without some tweaks by the sticker creators. "As we start to roll this out, we encourage sticker app creators to tag their stickers with emojis and text moving forward, so their stickers are searchable for WhatsApp users," said Facebook,

According to The Verge, the World's Health Organisation's 'Together at Home' sticker pack is now available as animated stickers. Facebook said, "Together at Home has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp and will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form."

Facebook also said the updates are rolling out this week, although some iOS WhatsApp users have seen them appear in the app already.

