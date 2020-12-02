Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia and AT&T extend WING collaboration to offer seamless IoT services globally

As Nokia WING supports 5G network slicing, AT&T will also be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilities to its IoT customers and support various use cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:48 IST
Nokia and AT&T extend WING collaboration to offer seamless IoT services globally
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia has extended its collaboration with AT&T on the Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) service to deliver seamless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to enterprises around the world and support upgrades to 5G, the Finnish telecom giant said on Monday.

Nokia WING is a managed IoT service that offers operators the ability to support their enterprise customers with global IoT connectivity across borders and technologies. Leveraging Nokia WING's capabilities including increased performance and flexibility and lower latency, AT&T will be able to support its enterprise customers running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses while ensuring consistent quality of service.

"We are proud and excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with AT&T and support its enterprise customer base with superior IoT experiences. IoT services are increasingly a requirement of any operators' digital transformation strategy and Nokia's WING global solution can support this as and when it is required through a range of connectivity options, including 5G," said Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations of Nokia Americas.

Nokia said WING has been successfully launched into the automotive and financial industries with AT&T and now the extended partnership seeks to cover other industries including transportation, health, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, utilities, consumer electronics and smart cities.

As Nokia WING supports 5G network slicing, AT&T will also be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilities to its IoT customers and support various use cases.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Robert Boyanovsky, Vice President of Mobility and IoT at AT&T, said, "The work we are doing with Nokia in the IoT space helps clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption globally so that our customers can unlock the potential of IoT. Teaming up with Nokia, we are able to accelerate our customers' time-to-market and generate new service revenues."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.According to Google, every ...

Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct DND Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers protest at the borders of the national capital....

Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday announced a new flagship smartphone chip that will feature enhanced gaming and photo abilities and will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltds chipmaking division.Called the Snapdragon 888, the 5G chip repres...

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020