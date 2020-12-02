Nokia and AT&T extend WING collaboration to offer seamless IoT services globally

Nokia has extended its collaboration with AT&T on the Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) service to deliver seamless Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to enterprises around the world and support upgrades to 5G, the Finnish telecom giant said on Monday.

Nokia WING is a managed IoT service that offers operators the ability to support their enterprise customers with global IoT connectivity across borders and technologies. Leveraging Nokia WING's capabilities including increased performance and flexibility and lower latency, AT&T will be able to support its enterprise customers running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses while ensuring consistent quality of service.

"We are proud and excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with AT&T and support its enterprise customer base with superior IoT experiences. IoT services are increasingly a requirement of any operators' digital transformation strategy and Nokia's WING global solution can support this as and when it is required through a range of connectivity options, including 5G," said Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations of Nokia Americas.

Nokia said WING has been successfully launched into the automotive and financial industries with AT&T and now the extended partnership seeks to cover other industries including transportation, health, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, utilities, consumer electronics and smart cities.

As Nokia WING supports 5G network slicing, AT&T will also be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilities to its IoT customers and support various use cases.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Robert Boyanovsky, Vice President of Mobility and IoT at AT&T, said, "The work we are doing with Nokia in the IoT space helps clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption globally so that our customers can unlock the potential of IoT. Teaming up with Nokia, we are able to accelerate our customers' time-to-market and generate new service revenues."