Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:57 IST
New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.

According to Google, every day, people submit more than 20 million contributions including recommendations for their favorite spots, updates to business services, fresh reviews and ratings, photos, answers to other people's questions, updated addresses and more on the Google Maps community.

Now, the community feed will bring together helpful local information and tailor it to the selected interests of users. It will show you the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Google Maps by local experts and people you follow as well as food and drink merchants, and articles from publishers like The Infatuation, the search giant said in a blog post.

Furthermore, the newly-added community feed on Google Maps will help local businesses connect with new and existing customers and let them know about their current offerings and operations.

"In early testing of the community feed, we saw that posts from merchants are seen two times more than before the feed existed. So now more people can see if a local business is offering a new service, has a limited time specialty or opened outdoor seating," Google said.

